Jannik Sinner produced a predictably clinical performance as he beat French wild card Clement Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match at Roland Garros, with the question over who can challenge the world No 1 strengthened by his powerful opening win in Paris.

Sinner was rarely troubled despite strong support for the local player, with the Italian showing some powerful form in the opening two sets before a minor wobble in the third.

He did receive medical treatment for what appeared to be a minor injury at the end of the third set, but Sinner was content to return to a court where he had two match points and went on to lose last year’s final against Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’m very happy to be back here,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

“It’s a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it’s even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out.”

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Tennis legend John McEnroe was asked during the commentary of the match on TNT Sports and HBO Max to come up with a name who could challenge Sinner at Roland Garros this year, with his great rival Carlos Alcaraz a notable absentee due to injury.

He took time to ponder his answer and then came up with a response that suggested it may not be another player who could derail the Italian.

Sinner suffered with cramping issues in a tournament in China last year and he was also struggling with cramping in his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open earlier this month.

Now, McEnroe has suggested illness or injury may be the best hope the chasing pack have to cut down Sinner.

“If he played on a hot day, like we are going to have in this first week, that’s the person I would pick,” said McEnroe, as he made the point that very few players appear to have what it takes to challenge Sinner.

He then came up with one name as he suggested Novak Djokovic may be the only man who believes he can overcome Sinner and beating him at the Australian Open last January.

“I mean, Djokovic would be, to me, still a threat,” he added. “Yeah. I still pick him. He beat him in the Australian. I’m sorry, he’s 39, I know. But he’s the guy that, you know, knows more than anyone,.

“But that would have to be in the finals and that’s a long way away.”

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Sinner didn’t need to move through too many of his gears and with his 18th in on clay courts, he has no won more matches than any other player on the surface in 2026, even though he didn’t play in the South American clay court events in February.

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