Novak Djokovic was struggling to sum up his emotions as he was given a tennis lesson by Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam, but he again stated he had no intention to call time on his career are a humbling 6-4, 6-2 hammering in Saudi Arabia.

Djokovic had no excuses after his brutal defeat at the hands of the world No 2, who also beat him in a one-sided Wimbledon semi-final back in July.

The Six Kings Slam is not a regular tour event, so the familiar tradition of the losing player walking off court without speaking to the crowd as abandoned as Djokovic took part in a jovial interview with Andrew Castle and he admitted he felt unable to make an impact on Sinner.

“I’m sorry you couldn’t see a longer match today. It’s his fault. Not my fault,” said Djokovic.

“I tried to intimidate him a bit in that last game with the 0-15 point but it didn’t work. It felt like a runaway train. He was smacking the ball from all corners. He was just too good. Well done to him and good luck in the finals.”

More Tennis News

WATCH – Taylor Fritz talks to Tennis365 as he gives his verdict on Novak Djokovic’s future

Every injury Novak Djokovic has suffered since start of 2024 revealed after Shanghai struggles

Castle asked how he Djokovic could contain his passion for the sport when he is suffering regular defeat against Sinner and Alcaraz and he offered up a philosphical response.

“It’s always worth it. The love for the game and the passion for tennis is there. Excuse my language but it’s never nice when someone kicks your ass like this on the court,” he insisted.

“It definitely is amazing that I’m still able to play at a high level. Being top five, top ten… it’s a good feeling. I’m trying my best.

“I have the body that I have. I’m grateful for everything God has granted me in my life. It’s been an incredible journey. There is so much to celebrate. I would like if someone could trade a younger body with me. Just for a year so I can try to win against these guys. That would be nice jokes aside, I still have the drive.

“I know it’s becoming much more difficult for me to get a win against Jannik and Carlos. I’m gonna keep on challenging them until it happens.”

Djokovic’s comments follow up his passionate words earlier in the day in Riyadh, as he insisted he had no intention of retiring and mapped up a vision that would see him play for another couple of years.

“Longevity is one of my biggest motivations and I really want to see how far I can go,” said Djokovic at the Joy Forum.

“You see across all the global sports, you know, LeBron James is still going strong. Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady played until he was 40. I want to keep going.

“I also want to live, I mean keep on playing professionally, to see the change that is coming for our sport and I’m super excited about it.

“The things that are happening that I can’t openly speak about at the moment, but I feel like in the next couple of years, I feel like tennis is a sport that can be and will be transformed.

“I want to be part of that change and not just part of that change, but I want to be playing when we rejuvenate our sport and set the platform that is going to be there for decades to come.”

He was then asked directly about retirement and he added: “It’s not happening. I’m sorry to disappoint them. It’s just not happening.”

EXCLUSIVE – World No 4 Taylor Fritz talks to Tennis365 ahead of the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia #Fritz #6KingsSlam pic.twitter.com/c3WKcOz74q — Tennis365 (@tennis365com) October 14, 2025

Djokovic will now play Taylor Fritz in the third and fourth place play-off match at the Six Kings Cup on Saturday, with Carlos Alcaraz set to renew his rivalry with Jannik Sinner in the final.

READ NEXT: Tim Henman reveals why his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz has gone to the next level