This year’s Wimbledon Championships “will mark a turning point” in the remainder of Novak Djokovic’s career, according to a former world No 2.

Djokovic is chasing en eighth Wimbledon title, which would see him equal the men’s singles record held by his great former rival, Roger Federer.

The legendary Serb last won Wimbledon in 2022, while he claimed his 24th and most recent Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

Having turned 39 in May, Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest major singles champion in tennis history.

Djokovic, who has spent a record 428 weeks as world No 1, is seeded seventh at Wimbledon due to his current ranking.

He is in the same half of the draw as Jannik Sinner, the world No 1 and defending champion at the All England Club.

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In an interview with Marca, Spanish tennis great Alex Corretja was asked if Wimbledon is Djokovic’s last chance to add to his record Grand Slam total.

“I think he’s running out of options. And he knows it; he’s aware that he’s physically at his limit and that he needs to give it his all,” said the two-time Roland Garros finalist.

“But in Australia, he played in the final and was up a set against Alcaraz. And he beat Sinner in the semi-finals.

“Novak is too smart to count him out. But grass is his best option because there aren’t as many specialists, and because he returns the ball better than anyone.

“This Wimbledon will mark a turning point in the rest of his career, for sure. Depending on what happens here, there will be a turning point.”

Alexander Zverev is the No 2 seed at Wimbledon, and Corretja assessed that the German’s French Open victory makes him more dangerous.

“He’s much more dangerous because he’s freed himself from that internal and external pressure he was under,” said Corretja.

“We might see a more aggressive Zverev, calmer in press conferences. I think he was feeling overwhelmed. Let’s see what happens with Djokovic.

“He didn’t arrive in Paris in the form he needed, but he thinks Wimbledon is where he has the best chance. And if he has this feeling, watch out, watch out.

“There’s a range of players who all play well and who could make things difficult for him. If he drops sets before the quarter-finals, it’s dangerous because it will take its toll physically.”

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