Jannik Sinner got the better of his great rival Carlos Alcaraz in the deciding match of the ATP Finals, but former British No 1 Tim Henman believes a hamstring problem played a big factor in the outcome of the match in Turin.

An emotional Sinner admitted he was gripped by nerves as he took on his biggest rival in front of his home fans in Turin, but he found a way to get over the line and clinch a 7-6(4), 7-5 win.

Alcaraz was matching Sinner blow for blow until he picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury at the end of the first set, with Henman suggesting that was a big moment in deciding the outcome of the match.

“If I’m honest, I do think the leg issue had a part to play,” Henman told Sky Sports Tennis.

“Alcaraz changed his style of play and looked to be much more aggressive coming forward, which he is capable of doing but I think he would have liked to extend the rallies (if not injured).

More Tennis News

Prize money and ranking points collected by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ’10 steps ahead of their rivals’, says former world No 1

“The first set, he had his opportunities and Sinner was able to respond. It was a fascinating tiebreak with four or five drop shots all of a sudden.

“I think the crowd lifted Sinner, but I love Alcaraz afterwards with a smile on his face and a great perspective. The gap is wide between these two and the rest.”

Former British No 1 Laura Robson also suggested the injury to Alcaraz played a big part in the outcome of the match, as he received treatment for the injury and then had his leg strapped.

“For me, it felt like the hamstring played a bit of a part,” said Robson.

“It still looked like he was moving pretty well, but it certainly looked like he was conscious about keeping the points short.

“So we saw him go even more power, even more with his returns, more variety trying to drop shot more.

“The tape on his his hamstring wasn’t doing anything by the end of the match, that had gone to pieces down his leg.

“We saw him try to do everything, as he had no choice against Jannik. But he enjoyed it, and that’s the best part.”

A smiling Alcaraz did not seem to be too concerned by his defeat against Sinner and he can take plenty away from this tight contest.

Sinner may have won in straight sets, but it was clear that the Italian was feeling the pressure of competing against Alcaraz and looked more nervous than he has done at any point during his run in Turin.

Alcaraz came up short against Sinner on his favourite surface, but he will fancy his chances of flipping the result if they meet in the Australian Open final in January.