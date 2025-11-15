The tennis world has been dominated by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner throughout 2025 and now we will have the two kings of the game contesting the match of the season in the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz and Sinner have been playing at a different level than every other player in the sport over the last year and the pair confirmed their class as they served up a remarkable Saturday of brilliance in Turin.

Sinner was simply brilliant as he saw off Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach a third successive ATP Finals championship match without dropping a set all week.

That masterful Sinner display appeared to inspire Alcaraz to raise his level and after he blew Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4, he was honest enough to admit he felt invincible on the court as he moved into top gear.

“I felt like I could do everything on court,” said Alcaraz.

“It doesn’t matter if it was a forehand down the line, dropshots, backhand down the line – I felt like everything was going to be in.

“I found that confidence really helpful coming through the whole match, just pushing him to the limit, pushing him to try and do something different. I’m just happy that I continued playing such great tennis.”

Alcaraz tends to have the support of the fans in every match he plays, but he is expecting a different reception as the Italian fans cheer on his biggest rival.

“It’s great facing Jannik. If it was someone else, I wouldn’t mind to be honest, but it’s great,” he added.

“I will try to approach the match in a different way. I know I have to play my A-game if I want to beat him, to win the tournament, so we both are going to have lift our level to the top which is going to be great for the fans, for the crowd.

“It’ll be like the Davis Cup. I think the whole stadium will be supporting him, which I have to be prepared for.

“I hope there are three or four friends who will be cheering for me and I will hear them more.

“It is going to be a fun and interesting atmosphere to play in just once.”

Alcaraz’s summation of his performance against Auger-Aliassime was not misplaced, as he was simply mesmeric in the opening set.

He offered up just two unforced errors as he attacked every ball with a relish that suggested he was living every second as he picked his opponent apart.

Auger-Aliassime was smiling as he sat down at the end of the opening set, as he knew he was powerless to stop the brilliance coming at him from all angles.

The Canadian got closer to Alcaraz in the second set, but the Spaniard always looked capable of flicking the switch and moving into GOAT mode and even though the Italian fans tried to lift Auger-Aliassime, this mismatch ended in double quick time.

Sinner looked unbeatable when he saw off De Minaur and then a few hours later, Alcaraz produced a display that suggested he is also on fire.

What a treat we have in store to conclude this ATP season, as the best two players on the planet end a year they have owned with the ultimate final showdown.