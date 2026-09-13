Juan Martin del Potro has made a bold claim about Ben Shelton challenging for the world No 1 ranking as he gave his verdict on the 2026 US Open final.

No 8 seed Shelton will face top seed Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles championship match at Flushing Meadows as he chases his maiden Grand Slam title.

Shelton is aiming to become the first American man to secure a major title since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open.

The 23-year-old will be playing in his first-ever Grand Slam final, while Zverev will be contesting his sixth major title match.

The American stunned defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set quarter-final before defeating his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four sets in the semi-finals.

Zverev, who is trying to win his second Grand Slam title after his victory at the 2026 French Open, downed Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the semi-finals in New York.

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Del Potro, who captured his only Grand Slam crown at the US Open in 2009, spoke to L’Equipe about Shelton.

“This tournament is an opportunity for him to take on a major challenge,” said the former world No 3 (translated from French).

“His match against Alcaraz was something epic that surprised everyone with his level of play for five hours. So, okay, he did it once, and the most logical thing would be for his level to drop a little.

“But if he maintains such a high level, he should, naturally, win this tournament and very soon be fighting for the first or second place in the world rankings.”

Ahead of the US Open final, Shelton said: “I’m playing against the No 1 seed, in a Grand Slam final, playing against a Grand Slam champion trying to get my first.

“It’s a lot of reasons that this is an enjoyable moment for me and knowing that I can leave it all out there on the court and push myself to the absolute limit in every way and see what I can do is an exciting thought.”

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