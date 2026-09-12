The men’s singles final at this year’s US Open between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton has been predicted by former champion Andy Roddick, who believes the showpiece match will be ‘exciting’ for fans.

Zverev and Shelton will contest the showpiece match at the final Grand Slam of the season, in what will be their sixth meeting on tour.

The German defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the semi-finals, while the American overcame fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe in a highly entertaining four-set clash.

In their previous five meetings, it is the world No 2 who has come out on top, with 10 of their 11 sets also going his way.

Zverev will enter the match searching for a second Grand Slam title of the season, while Shelton will contest his maiden showpiece match at such an event.

Additionally, the eighth seed is looking to become the first American man to win a singles Grand Slam title since Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

The former champion weighed in with his analysis of the final and heaped praise on the younger star following his match against Tiafoe.

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“Ben’s focus the last two matches has been different,” said Roddick during an episode of his Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

“It has been head down, he has been a little mean looking, not as jokey, not as much of a laugh. He has been a full adult in the last two matches.

“It’s smouldering intensity. I love it. He had his head down against Alcaraz. He had his head down against Foe.

“It was weird. I don’t know if I have been to a sporting event where there was more excitement about the event with less clarity about how we were going to act.

“I think they were both trying to manufacture some energy, but it was this weird thing where [the crowd] was full of pride and hope. We definitely were not cheering against anyone.

“You were cheering for good tennis, and you like both of them, but it will be different on Sunday!”

Even if he does not ultimately lift the coveted trophy, Shelton has already made history by becoming the first Black American male to reach the final in New York since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

As a result of the 23-year drought, Shelton will have overwhelming crowd support, a dynamic which Roddick does not believe will affect Zverev.

“I don’t think Sascha is going to care much about the crowd,” claimed the former US Open champion.

“He finished winning a Slam this year. I think him winning in Roland Garros will help him deal with this.

“Ben is going to have to be situationally smart when he uses the crowd. I don’t think he needs to use every single point throughout this match. I think he needs to use them when he wants Sascha to hear them.

“This will be exciting. It’s two of the biggest servers in the game and I think he can do it.

“He went to college, made the quarters of Australia the first time when he had been a professional tennis player for three months.

“There is a process, and he’s had to go through those stages.

“But I agree [he is a Grand Slam champion in waiting] and it would be pretty fun that if it is on Sunday.”