3CRPJE2 2nd October 2025; The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland; Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One; Former tennis star Andy Murray walks down the second hole of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Andy Murray has been confirmed as Jack Draper’s new coach after the British star confirmed he had split from Jamie Delgado after a short time together.

“I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months,” said Draper in a statement, ending their five months together. read.

In an interesting turn of events, Draper confirmed he would be working alongside Andy Murray during the grass court swing this summer.

Draper added: “In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA, with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grasscourt season.”

Murray has not worked with anyone since a short stint with Novak Djokovic at the end of the 2024 season until just before the 2025 Roland Garros.

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Despite his inactivity as a coach, Murray has been tipped to do well with Draper, who has slipped outside the top 50 of the ATP Tour rankings due to his form this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Murray shared the number one attribute Murray will give Jack Draper as he looks bounce back from his injury woes.

“Obviously experience, I guess. Experience of what it takes to prepare yourself for these events. Understand what it takes to win these events and the pressure that goes with being the number one British player,” said Murray.

“Everything that that entails. There’s no one better qualified to understand what Jack will be going through. I think it’s an exciting appointment.

“Jamie Delgado is a really good friend of mine so it’s a bit all over the place, but ultimately Jack is going to do what is best for his career and I hope it works out.”

Draper returned to action after a lengthy lay-off for Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against Norway in February and he has appeared intermittently since.

The star has played in Dubai, Indian Wells, and the Barcelona Open, the latter of which saw him suffer an injury which has kept him out of the rest of the clay court swing.

Draper has failed to find the form which saw him soar in the rankings last season, where he peaked at World No. 4 in the ATP Tour rankings.

Under Andy Murray, Draper will be looking to reignite that form, where he genuinely looked like he could be a challenger to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s crown.

Draper won Indian Wells last season and reached the final of the Madrid Open, but from Wimbledon onward he only played one more tournament of the 2025 season.