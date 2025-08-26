The second round of the US Open is set to throw up more epic clashes and now the schedule has been released for day four of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz and Alex Eala are among the big names set to take centre stage at Flushing Meadows and here is your guide on what to expect on Wednesday in New York:

Novak Djokovic vs Zachary Svajda

When and where: Opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Djokovic is regularly put on the night session at the US Open, with his star power a draw for the spectators who pay huge money for tickets to watch Grand Slam tennis under the lights.

Yet the former US Open champion will have to deal with the daylight heat for his second round match against 22-year-old American Zachary Svajda.

This is Svajda’s second appearance in a Grand Slam after he also played at the US Open in 2021, when he also reached the second round.

He has a career high ranking of No 102 and is currently at No 142 heading into the highest profile match of his career.

Verdict: Djokovic struggled physically in his first round match against Learner Tien and his biggest threat will be his own body breaking down as Svajda is no match for the 38-year-old.

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen

When and where: Opening match on Louis Armstrong Stadium

Raducanu cruised into the second round of the US Open with a win against Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara and now she faces another qualifier on the same court in the same time slot.

Tjen secured the biggest win of her career when she beat 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in her first round match, but she will need to step up another couple of levels to challenge an in-form Raducanu.

The 2021 US Open champion didn’t need to be at her best to beat Shibahara in her opening match and she should have too much for Tjen, with this contest the perfect opportunity to try and get her game in shape for a probable third round meeting with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

If Raducanu beats Tjen, she will move back into the top 30 of the WTA live rankings for the first time since 2022.

Verdict: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci

When and where: Opening match of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Alcaraz’s brutal haircut was the biggest talking point as he moved into round two with an impressively dynamic win against Reilly Opelka, with the big-serving American blown away by the brilliance of his young rival.

Now Alcaraz faces a very different test as he takes on Bellucci for the first time and he should be warned no to under-estimate this talented 24-year-old.

Italian tennis is on such a high and in any other era, Bellucci may be one of their biggest stars, but the world No 65 lives in the shadow of Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti and the other big names from his country higher up the rankings.

Verdict: Bellucci’s only win against a top ten opponent came as he beat Daniil Medvedev in Rotterdam earlier this year and he won’t be adding Alcaraz to his list of victims.

Alex Eala vs Cristina Bucsa

When and where: Opening match on Court 7

The joy and elation that exploded out of Eala as she won her first Grand Slam match against 14th seed Clara Tauson in the first round left little question over how much it meant to the pride of the Philippines.

After removing the seed from the initial section of her draw, the reward for Eala is a match against world No 95 Cristina Bucsa, who has specialised in doubles throughout her career.

Eala is up to No 66 in the live WTA Rankings and she will be knocking on the door of a breakthrough into the top 60 if she wins this match.

Elise Mertens, the No 19 seed, could be lying in wait for Eala if she beats Bucsa and if she were to get to the fourth round,

Verdict: Eala to power into the third round as her rise up the rankings continues.

