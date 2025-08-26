Carlos Alcaraz’s bold new haircut has caused a stir at the 2025 US Open, and John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova have weighed in.

The Spanish star surprised observers by appearing for a practice session at Flushing Meadows on Monday with a buzz cut.

The five-time Grand Slam champion’s new style drew further attention later that day as he opened his US Open campaign with an impressive 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz has explained he was forced to go for a very short shave due to his brother Alvaro making a mistake when cutting his hair in New York.

The 22-year-old has previously flown in his barber Victor Martinez for haircuts during tournaments in Europe.

While the role was handed to Alcaraz’s brother this time, McEnroe suggested the world No 2 should have visited a barber in New York.

“First of all his haircut… did he get the buzz cut from his hair stylist in Spain? He brought him in at Wimbledon,” the seven-time major singles champion told ESPN.

“I’m wondering, because you can get that for 20 bucks in the city.”

Sharapova, who was with McEnroe in the commentary box, could not look past Alcaraz’s new style when asked about the Spaniard’s rise in the sport.

“I haven’t gotten to the tennis. I’m still stuck at the buzz cut. It’s so low maintenance. And he just did it. That’s a good effort,” said the five-time Grand Slam winner.

“I’d be so superstitious. But that’s what you have to love about him is just his ability to be so free and so confident and have this particular aura about him that transcends the game.”

In his press conference, Alcaraz was asked about the response he has had to his haircut.

“I mean, since I just show the people my haircut, I didn’t see anything else in talking about my haircut,” said the 2022 US Open champion.

“Some people like it. Some people don’t like it. To be honest, I’m just laughing about the reaction of the people.

“It is what it is. So I can’t do anything else right now, so I’m just laughing about everything that they are talking about my haircut.”

