Carlos Alcaraz has caused a real stir after emerging for his first round match at the US Open with an eye-catching new haircut.

The five-time Grand Slam champion looked like he was ready for combat as he practised ahead of his opening match against Reilly Opelka.

Alcaraz rubbed his newly shaved head time and again as he had a practice session alongside his lead coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and they were joined by a sporting great, as Masters golf champion Rory McIlroy made an appearance courtside.

McIlroy was greeted by Alcaraz as the sporting giants exchanged some pleasantries before the world No 2 tennis player got back down to business in his practice session.

Alcaraz looked very different than he did a week ago when he won the Cincinnati Masters and then as he played in the revamped mixed doubles alongside Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

Ahead of his opening match, there was already talk about a possible final showdown against Jannik Sinner at the US Open, with former world No 1 Mats Wilander responding to a question from Tennis365 as he suggested the top two seeds in New York will be the players to beat once again.

“I think for the next few Grand Slams, we are going to be talking about Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, but are they able to dominate the way they did at the French Open, at Wimbledon, and make it to the finals every time?” asked Wilander.

Rory McIlroy with Team Alcaraz at the US Open

“I believe we’re seeing two players that will fight for probably 15 Grand Slam finals before they’re done, at least. They’re that good. And at the moment, they’re that much better than everybody else.

“So I think the obvious storyline for this US Open is can Sinner and Alcaraz get to the final and will we see another great match like we saw at the French Open. That’s the storyline for this tournament and most probably until sometime next year.”

Alcaraz also spoke about the prospect of a showdown with Sinner, as he suggested the Italian may feel the pressure as he is the man to beat in New York.

“The last three Grand Slams on hard courts, he’s won, right? It’s unbelievable the tennis he brings on hard courts,” said Alcaraz.

“So I just look up to him in some way, just to be ready if I have to face him somewhere.

“It’s going to be great. I’m just getting ready for the tournament, just to get good results. Hopefully, I will meet him in the final.

“But yeah, it would be a great result having a good run here. If I beat him, then even more so… he has a big target on his back.

“I think the respect we have for each other and the good relationship we have off the court, I think is great.

“Obviously, I think everybody watches what we can do every time we face each other on court. We raise the level to the top.

“But the relationship we have off the court, I think we are not used to seeing that at the same time as the great rivalry on the court. So I think that makes it really special.”

