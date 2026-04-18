Iga Swiatek’s wait for a semi-final appearance at a WTA Tour event in 2026 continues after Mirra Andreeva ended her Stuttgart Open run in the last eight.

The six-time Grand Slam winner overcame a sluggish start to the match as she lost her serve in the opening game, but then broke twice to take the first set, before Andreeva edged the break count 3-2 in the second to take it to a decider where two more breaks secured the 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Swiatek had also lost in the quarter-final of the Australian Open, Qatar Open and Indian Wells Open while she was upset by fellow Pole Magda Linette in the second round of the Miami Open.

The Miami Open was her last tournament with Wim Fissette as her coach, as she split with the Belgian after her exit, before appointing Francisco Roig a few weeks later.

Having spent just over a week training with Roig at the Rafa Nadal Academy ahead of Stuttgart, Swiatek admitted in her post-match press conference that they still have work ahead.

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Q: Iga, I guess just talk us through your thoughts on the match and immediate reaction, please.

IGA SWIATEK: “Yeah, I mean, not the result I wanted, for sure. I think my baseline game was fine, and I see a progress there comparing to the last tournaments.

“But for sure, overall, it wasn’t enough. So, yeah.”

Q: A small sample size of two matches working with Francis. Curious, just based off the few matches with him being in your box, how do you think it worked in terms of on-court coaching and things like that and how it could help going to Madrid and Rome?

IGA SWIATEK: “I think for now, you know, we’re getting to know each other. He’s giving me space to kind of figure it out on matches. You know, I have a clear vision of what to do. It’s just sometimes hard to do that. That wasn’t like a main thing today, I would say.”

Q: I think the level was very high from both players, you and Mirra. I just wonder if you saw which kind of, that you’re trying to implement some aspect in your game, which one can be the most, I don’t know, the most positive information that you can take from this match?

IGA SWIATEK: “Yeah, I think, you know, there were moments where I felt like I was playing better, for sure, than other moments where I dropped the level. She played better for a while, so I think these parts of the match that I played well, I felt like, you know, full control over what’s going on. So this is something positive. You just need to keep that towards the end of the match.

“I think the baseline game was, you know, it made sense. I felt like I kind of knew what I was doing, and this is something positive, because honestly, for, you know, previous matches, it wasn’t always like that.

“I think I returned the first serve of her pretty well, looking at the speed and everything. So these are the positives.”

Q: Thank you for coming after this kind of defeat. It’s a sign of respect for us, so thank you for being here. In the decisive, you had 2-Love and then a breakpoint, I guess, you remember the moment. What happened afterwards? Because it was five games for her. It was a landslide. Did she change something, or it was your fault for that?

IGA SWIATEK: “Honestly, to judge properly, I will have to watch. From my point of view, for sure I didn’t feel super confident on my serve, so I felt like I could serve more precise, and sometimes, you know, I wanted to, like, make the same serves as in first set, but they flew in a different place, like closer to her, so it didn’t make sense that much.

“I feel like – yeah, I would need to honestly watch, because besides that, I felt like I maintained the level from the baseline, but, you know, it was already, like, a long match, so I will need to, you know, see closer, and yeah, just watch.”