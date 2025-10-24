Alexander Zverev blasts critics of new Saudi Arabia Masters 1000: ‘I’m not a politician’

Alexander Zverev has hit back at critics of the newly-announced Saudi Arabia Masters 1000 tournament, stating that the country is ‘trying to change’ in recent years.

On Thursday, the ATP announced that the country would host a historic 10th Masters 1000 tournament starting in 2028.

The move is the first addition to the nine already established events since the series inception in 1990.

However, the timing has come at a somewhat awkward time, with various top players criticising the busy annual schedule, which increases fatigue and injury frequency.

Zverev, who is currently ranked as the world No 3, has backed the bold move and believes that the addition will likely be positive for the players.

“If they promise us that, with the money from the 10th Masters 1000, they will get back tournaments and weeks and thus shorten the season, it would be great for us, the players,” stated the three-time Grand Slam finalist.

“If the season is shortened by three or four weeks and we don’t have to play until the end of November or early December, but only until mid-November, it would be a great idea.

“If they don’t do anything with that money and just add a tournament, it would be a nice story, but it wouldn’t make much sense for the top 10 and top 20.

“I hope we are on the right track.

“Regarding Saudi Arabia, I liked it, I enjoyed being there a lot.

“It is a country that is doing a lot in sports, and it’s good to see, but I also want the ATP to take the next steps.

“Maybe buy back some of the year-end 250 tournaments or reorganise them, to have a season that is three or four weeks shorter and a preseason that is not only four weeks but maybe eight.

“It would be beneficial for all the top players. Having three more weeks of preseason would be fantastic.”

However, there has been much discussion over the ethical implications of adding a Masters 1000 tournament held in a country which has come under concerns over its regard for human rights, specifically relating to women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Zverev participated in the recent Six Kings Slam exhibition held in Riyadh – the country’s capital – which promised a six-million-dollar prize for the winner.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Taylor Fritz also took part, with the Italian claiming the exhibition title.

The German, when pressed on the ethical and moral concerns of the new Masters 1000 tournament, made clear that he is – first and foremost – a tennis player, not willing to be drawn on other issues.

“On political matters, the context is not always the best, but they are trying to change,” he argued.

“Three years ago, I wasn’t there, but this year it felt like a new country to me. I’m not a politician. If there is a Masters 1000 there, I play it.

“They have been played in Dubai or Doha for 30 years, and I don’t think there have been any problems. I can speak for what I know, which is tennis.

“The ATP should start using that money to give something back to the players.”