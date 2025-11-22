Joao Fonseca’s coach has admitted to being ‘frightened’ by the teenager’s rise in 2025 and believes that his student can compete into his mid-30s.

The 19-year-old became only the second teenager since 1973 to defeat a top-10 player on their Grand Slam debut after dominating Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open.

Just a month later, he claimed his maiden ATP Tour title in Rio and became the first player born in 2006 or later to lift such a trophy.

Guilherme Teixeira, Fonseca’s coach for the last seven years, has been pleasantly surprised by his student’s success in 2025, giving a detailed interview on their relationship to Brazilian outlet Lance.

“I’ve always been struck by his ability to feel part of the environments he plays in, he adapts to new surroundings very quickly, always thinking he can be there, that he belongs there,” Teixeira analysed.

“Sometimes, he achieves incredible clarity for his age, especially when facing and acting upon moments. I think that’s one of his great virtues, being very self-assured.

“Joao is a very calm guy, extremely calm. He really likes to take his time to do things, he dislikes rushing.

“He is a super organised guy who likes to know when things start and end, he likes to have everything well-structured.

“He has a good relationship with everyone, although he is very discreet. He always facilitates approaching others, despite his level, he has never shown any arrogance.

“This greatly helps the coexistence within the circuit.”

Fonseca ended his season in the best possible fashion by winning his second ATP Tour title in Basel, defeating three top-10 seeds along the way.

In doing so, he became the third youngest man to win an ATP 500-level title.

Additionally, Fonseca has risen to a career-high ranking of world No 24 – meaning he is guaranteed to be seeded at only his second Australian Open.

“One thing we always try to preserve is that the human being must come before tennis,” his coach continued.

“Values do not depend on the game we show or how well we perform on the court.

“I always tell him that we are preparing to be on the tour for the next 15 years, so it’s best to cultivate good environments, good friendships, to treat people as we would like to be treated.

“When we look at the numbers, going from #700 to #25, the truth is that it represents an almost frightening leap.

“I confess we haven’t paid much attention to the ranking, but at this point in his career, it is almost inevitable. Although he is already in the top 25, what keeps driving us is reaching the next step.

“Of course, it is gratifying for the whole team to see him make such a big leap, but right now we focus first on consolidating ourselves at this level, then planning the steps to reach the next one.”

The Brazilian has been floated as one of the lead contenders to challenge the Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner duopoly, with the former recently showering him in praise.

Alcaraz will face Fonseca during a Miami invitational exhibition match in December, before clashing in a mixed doubles match with Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula.

“He’s a special and incredible player,” stated the world No 1 to O Globo about the 19-year-old.

“The power he has is impressive, his serve is very good, something that, for me, when I entered the tour, was what I struggled with the most.

“Joao also has a brutal forehand. If I had to point out something to improve, it would be his mobility.

“Little by little he will evolve in that aspect and, for me, he continues to be a special player. In the end, it’s his first tour on the circuit and I think he’s doing it very well.”

Fonseca will begin his 2026 season at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide.