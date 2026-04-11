Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his fifth consecutive match against Jannik Sinner and afterwards he highlighted just why facing the four-time Grand Slam winner is such a difficult task.

The Canadian started their head-to-head series with back-to-back wins in 2022, but Sinner dominated the rivalry since then as he won four matches in 2025 and stretched his lead to 5-2 with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the quarter-final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Auger-Aliassime, who has won only one set in the last five encounters which was in the semi-final of last year’s US Open, knew what to expect from the world No 2, yet he was almost helpless as Sinner once again controlled proceedings with his ability to up the pace.

“With him, the rallies are very fast, it’s a bit like ping-pong. I also try to play fast, but he is very good at that,” the world No 7 said.

The Canadian added: “I think the rallies overall were not bad. I even managed to do some good things, but I didn’t start them well. He was better than me in that sense.”

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The 25-year-old gave further insight into why players are always on the defensive against Sinner, who has now won 20 consecutive matches at ATP Masters 1000 level with his last loss coming in the third round of the Shanghai Masters last October when he retired.

“When he plays deep and fast from the baseline, he takes your time away. If you are further back, you have a bit more time to hit, but at the same time you lose ground,” Auger-Aliassime stated.

“I like to have time to see the game and build it, but with him it’s difficult. You have to find the right position, otherwise you’re always on the defensive.

“If you don’t have enough depth or speed in the first shots, you give him the chance to play the drop shot. It’s more a question of position: if you’re off balance, that shot becomes very effective.”

Although the scoreline was pretty one-sided, Auger-Aliassime believes he had opportunities, but the wait for another win against the dominant Italian continues.

“I think I could have done better. There were moments when I was inside the rally, when I could push him,” he said. “I made too many mistakes and the match changed. In some games I didn’t have enough quality.

“I would have liked another chance, but there will be other weeks to try again.”