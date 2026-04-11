Juan Carlos Ferrero has been linked with Jannik Sinner following his split from Carlos Alcaraz and the Spaniard has now revealed if there is any truth to those reports.

2003 French Open champion Ferrero enjoyed a successful seven-year partnership with Alcaraz as he guided his compatriot from prodigy to a dominant figure on the ATP Tour as the Spaniard became world No 1 and won six Grand Slams under his tutelage.

But all good things come to an end as the pair stunned the tennis world in December 2025 when they announced they had gone their separate ways with Alcaraz opting to appoint Samuel Lopez, who joined his team the previous year, as his head coach.

Ferrero, meanwhile, took a short break before announcing he is starting a new professional collaboration as he swapped tennis rackets for golf clubs, as he started working with young Spanish golfer Angel Ayora, working on the mental side of performance and professional development.

That, though, is a short-term role and the former world No 1 has been linked with a return to tennis as he admitted that he had offers both from ATP and WTA players.

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One name that often came up in conversations was that of Alcaraz’s biggest rival Sinner, but Ferrero has now put an end to those stories.

When asked by El Pais about the reports, he replied: “Just rumours. I haven’t had any contact with Jannik. I’ve been in contact with other players, but not with him.”

But there is no doubt that Ferrero will eventually make a return to tennis and he is likely to one day find himself facing Alcaraz.

“It happens a lot in sports. A coach might be with one team and then coach a rival,” he explained. “If one relationship breaks down, other possibilities open up.

“I get along well with all the players and teams on the circuit. When the time comes to coach someone again, we’ll see who it is.”

There is no doubt the break with Alcaraz affected Ferrero as he unfollowed the world No 1 on Instagram as he admitted he needed a break, but he is finally at peace.

“When there’s a breakup like that, you feel sad at first, and then you’re left with a feeling of sadness for such a beautiful relationship that’s over,” he said.

“But everyone has to move on. He has, and he’s playing well and is happy. I’m also at peace, working at the academy and looking at new projects.”