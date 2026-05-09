Novak Djokovic was unwilling to divulge details of the physical issues that hindered him during his opening-match loss at the Italian Open, sending off alarm bells ahead of the French Open.

The Serb was upset by Croat Dino Prizmic 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in his first match since losing to Jack Draper at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

Djokovic looked in control during the opening set, but quickly unravelled and allowed his opponent to dominate through the extended rallies.

After going down a double break in the second set, Djokovic received pills from the tournament doctor and appeared to be suffering from stomach discomfort.

The former world No 1 made sure not to take any credit away from his young opponent and refused to discuss the source of his discomfort.

“I hope you understand I will not talk about that [physical discomfort]. I want to congratulate Dino. Deservedly the winner today,” Djokovic said during his post-match press conference.

“Yeah, came in to have a match or more. Unfortunately only a match. It’s all right. I’m pleased at least that I fought till the end. I want to thank the crowd.

“It was incredible once again. I mean, the support and love that I’ve been getting, it’s something I don’t take for granted.”

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Djokovic had been forced to skip the Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open due to an apparent shoulder injury.

“It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest,” admitted the Serb.

“I don’t recall the last time I had, in the last couple years, a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament.

“There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with,” he added.

“Yeah, it is frustrating. At the same time, it’s my decision to still perform in that kind of state and conditions. It is what it is.”

Last season, Djokovic also opted to play a limited schedule, but was often physically diminished towards the latter stages of tournaments.

Prior to his first match at the Italian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam champion emphasised that his expectations for the tournament were lower than usual given his inactivity over the previous two months.

“I am ready enough to compete, I am not really the happiest with the level of tennis or where I am with my movement or the physical, I guess, state. But it’s getting there,” the six-time former champion admitted.

“I wanted to be back on the tour earlier, but I couldn’t. I was injured, so I had to deal with it progressively.”

Djokovic will return to the tour at the French Open, opting to skip the ATP 250 event in Geneva – a tournament he won 12 months ago.

The Serb will enter the Parisian Grand Slam without a clay-court match victory for the first time since 2005.

“No. This year, no,” revealed the Serb when asked about his future plans.

“I’ll just go to Paris straight. It’s the decision. It’s the decision.”