Elena Rybakina believes that her ability to play with risk was the key factor in her victory in the Australian Open women’s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka.

The Kazakh defeated the Belarusian 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to claim her second Grand Slam title, the first in Melbourne.

Rybakina battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the deciding set, reeling off six of the final seven games with an aggressive style of tennis.

It was that exact tactic that the two-time Grand Slam champion believes was crucial to her latest victory over the world No 1.

In 2023, Rybakina – similarly – won the first set 6-4 against Sabalenka in the Australian Open showpiece match, but went on to lose the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-4, respectively.

“Yeah, last time I was close, but Aryna played really well that match,” commented the newly-crowned champion.

“I remember that she stepped in. She went for her shots. She was serving really well, and I think she was even risking a little bit because the second serve was going almost as first.

“I knew that today if I get a chance to lead that I will need to try also kind of some risky shots and just go for it. Not definitely wait for any mistakes or even get to the long rallies.

“Yeah, it is great, and again, it’s amazing to hold this trophy this time.”

Whilst Rybakina will be ranked as world No 3 on Monday, she has been the player to beat over the last few months.

In October, she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 3–6, 6–0, 6–2 in the final of the Ningbo Open to collect her 10th WTA Tour singles title.

A few weeks later, she also went on to defeat Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Alexandrova, and Jessica Pegula to reach the showpiece match at the WTA Finals.

In that final, she defeated Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6(0).

“Not really,” answered Rybakina, after being asked if she felt like the best player in the world.

“I mean, I just played in Brisbane. I lost the match there. I feel like throughout couple of weeks I improved, which is really nice.

“Yeah, each match was different, but again, the serve was in the beginning not as good. The movement was not the same as today and semifinal match.

“So I’m just very proud of the work we did with the team, and actually that I found my kind of best form here at the Grand Slam.”

Australian Open News

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her one regret about Australian Open final loss to Elena Rybakina

Australian Open: Awkward moment as Elena Rybakina’s coach receives trophy and champion alludes to controversy

Ryabkina’s first Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2022, where she triumphed 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Ons Jabeur.

“It is different feelings, I will say, because Wimbledon was my first experience getting that far in the tournament, and I won straightaway,” Rybakina said in her post-match press conference.

“I remember I was not sleeping well, semis, even quarters.

“Final I don’t even talk, like, how many emotions and how many thoughts was going through my head. Yeah, it was really stressful, I will say, Wimbledon.

“I think with the experience, with the years on tour, I learned a lot. Later on, of course, you have same emotions.

“You want to win, but it’s kind of different. I was managing to sleep well here, and that’s a good thing.

“I mean, what’s the worst thing can happen, which my coach always tells me, you lose, but then you get another opportunity to play next week.

“And we have so many slams yet, so I was kind of probably focused and not as stressed.”

The Kazakh will return to the tour at the WTA 1000 event in Doha, February 8 – 14.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.