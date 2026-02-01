Novak Djokovic suggested a physical issue may have played a decisive role in his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final, as he insisted he is ready to fight on in his quest to win a 25th Grand Slam title.

After his stunning win against defending champion Jannik Sinner on Friday, Djokovic stormed through the first set against Alcaraz and appeared to be on course to collect the title that would have left him with the most majors in tennis history.

He is currently tied on 24 Grand Slam wins with Australian great Margaret Court, but he is ahead of his nearest rival, Rafael Nadal, on the list of male Grand Slam winners by two titles.

That 25th title continues to elude him, with this match against Alcaraz the closest he has go to achieving his goal as he got to within two sets of glory before losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

While he did not suggest he was suffering with an injury against Alcaraz, Djokovic admitted he was hit by a dip in energy in the second set that affected his hopes.

“I remain disappointed with the way I felt in second and third after an incredible start, and I felt great about myself and then, yeah, things changed,” said Djokovic.

“It is what it is. That’s sport, but of course, when you draw a line and you make, you know, an assessment of what happened the last couple of weeks, it’s an incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals, be a couple of sets away to win a championship.

“Of course, after a loss, it’s a bitter feeling, but nevertheless, I have to be, yeah, content with this result.”

When pressed to explain what he meant and whether he had an injury issue, he added: “I mean, look, I never like to talk about things that, you know, I go through physically or health-wise, because it’s going to come across as I’m looking for excuses and taking away the credit of the winner, so it’s not going to change this time.

“I’m just going to congratulate Carlos. He was the deserved winner on the court today. No, I’m not going to share.

“Game-wise, you saw it. I mean, for the first set was one of the best sets I’ve played the last couple of years. Then, you know, I kind of regained my energy back and momentum in mid-fourth.”

Djokovic has suffered from mid-match dips in energy in recent years, but he was often able to find a second a third wind that drove him on to glory.

Those bursts of renewed energy do not seem to be forthcoming at this latter stage of his career and amid his disappointment, he was encouraged by his run to the final.

“I have belief, and I have always, you know, confidence and vision to win a Slam, another Slam anywhere, to win anywhere where I play, but I did not expect it. That’s different,” he stated.

“Expectations, I lowered my expectations last couple of years, which also, I think, allows me to be able to, you know, let go of some of that unnecessary additional stress. You know, it’s always tension and stress and pressure, and I just don’t want to be overwhelmed by it.

“It also feels good a little bit not being always the main favourite to win Slams. I think that kind of gives you a little bit of that extra motivation, I guess, when it comes down to the last rounds of the Slam.

“Yeah, I mean, look, I managed to beat Jannik, who is double defending champion here and won the last whatever, four, five matches against me, in five sets, very proud of that. Incredible match, incredible achievement.

“But, you know, you’re speaking to me ten minutes after I lost the final, so of course I’m going to be a little bit bitter about losing. But, again, I lost to a No 1 in the world and already a legendary player.”

