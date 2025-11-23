Italy shrugged off the absence of their leading player Jannik Sinner to claim victory in the Davis Cup for a third successive year, as a troubled event concluded amid euphoric scenes for the home nation in Bologna.

After a decision was made to move the Davis Cup Final 8 event from Malaga in Spain to Italy, organisers would have been hoping for bigger crowds and more attention on an event that is struggling to retain its relevance in a crowded tennis calendar.

Sinner’s decision not to play was a hammer blow for the event and when Carlos Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the Spain due to injury, the tournament lacked the star power required to secure the attention of the global tennis world.

In the end, it was a great Sunday for Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cabolli, who emerged from the shadows of top ten stars Sinner and Lorenzo Mussetti to win the Davis Cup for Italy once again.

“It’s impossible to describe this feeling,” said Cabolli. “I dreamed a lot for this night. I played an amazing match today. I don’t know how I won. The match was tough.

“Jaume played so good. We cannot lose for our country. Sometimes you learn, but you never lose. If you give all you have in your heart… I don’t know what I did today. I don’t know where I am. The only thing I know is that I’m World Champion.”

“I think Jaume played very well in the first set. I was a bit nervous. I was shaking a little.. At the end I looked at my bench and I found something in my heart. I gave everything for this team. It was a great thing. Like I said before, I’m World Champion.

Italy’s Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri said: “It’s the third one in a row, but I’m crying, and I didn’t cry for the first one.

“It’s something unbelievable. We had a lot of tough moments, even if it doesn’t look like [it], but we had it. But as a group what I said, we had the power to manage these moments. We felt also the players that were not here, but it was like they were here, like Jannik, like [Matteo] Arnaldi, like Musetti.

“It’s a big, big team and only if you have a big team, can you reach this unbelievable result, it’s incredible. Thank you, time to enjoy.”

The absent Sinner was quick to react as he posted a message on Instagram that read: “Congratulations on this incredible victory.”

THREE IN A ROW The performance of a lifetime from Flavio Cobolli to clinch it on home soil for the Italians #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/KD5y185vaB — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 23, 2025

Davis Cup organisers would not have wanted the final to be won by world No 56 Berrettini and world No 22 Cobolli, as they beat world No 89 Pablo Carreno Busta and world No 36 Jaume Munar, yet that was the reality as Italian tennis fans toasted another big moment in what is the golden era of tennis in their nation.

The Italian team will now share prize money of $2million, which is down from the $2,678,571 Sinner and his team-mates won last year.

The depleted Spain team will share $1,500,000 after their run to the Davis Cup Final, with Alcaraz’s absence proving to be costly on the court and in the final prize money totals for his teammates.