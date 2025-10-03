Alex Eala’s Suzhou Open campaign is over, with the tennis trailblazer suffering a painful defeat to Viktorija Golubic at the WTA 125 event in China.

After battling wins in her opening two matches, the 20-year-old so nearly pulled off another gritty three-set win, though she missed two match points in a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(0) to her experienced Swiss opponent.

However, there is still good news for Eala, who is now set to reach a new career-high on the WTA Rankings, and who looks set to bounce back across a busy Asian swing spell. Here, we look at Eala’s expected schedule for the rest of 2025.

Wuhan Open (October 6-12)

After her loss in Suzhou, Eala faces a quick turnaround to head to Wuhan for the Wuhan Open, the final WTA 1000 event of the 2025 WTA season.

The 20-year-old received a wildcard into the draw back in 2024 but will contest qualifying in 2025, with two wins needed for the Filipina to enter the main draw.

The main draw of the event is headlined by the return of defending champion and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also in action.

Japan Open (October 13-19)

After action in Wuhan, Eala is currently set to head to Osaka for the Japan Open, a WTA 250 event.

Eala did not play the event in 2024 but was in action at the 2023 edition, coming through qualifying to reach the main draw, falling to fellow qualifier Himeno Sakatsume in round one.

The Filipina joins the likes of tennis great and home favourite Naomi Osaka, Elise Mertens, Iva Jovic, and Lois Boisson in the field at the tournament.

Guangzhou Open (October 20-26)

Following action in Osaka, Eala is then set to head to the Guangzhou Open in China, the second of three WTA 250-level events she is set to contest across the remainder of the Asian swing.

It will be the third straight year in which the Filipina has competed in Guangzhou, having come through qualifying to reach the main draw in both 2023 and 2024.

However, thanks to her rise up the WTA Rankings in recent months, Eala is set to enter the main draw automatically and is in line to be seeded as things stand.

Hong Kong Tennis Open (October 27 – November 2)

As things stand, Eala is currently set to end her WTA season at the Hong Kong Tennis Open, an event taking place in the penultimate week of the WTA Tour in 2025.

It will be the Filipina’s first appearance at the event, having not played in the event’s return to the calendar in 2023 or 2024.

The official entry list is not out but Eala is one of four players confirmed for the tournament so far, alongside Naomi Osaka, Daria Kasatkina, and Ajla Tomljanovic.

