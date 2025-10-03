Coco Gauff’s decision to hire a new coach to address her service woes has been analysed by former WTA star Elena Dementieva, a woman who can relate to the American’s struggles.

World No 3 Gauff has sealed her place as one of the leading WTA players of her generation, with a career-high ranking of world No 2 and US Open, French Open, and WTA Finals titles already to her name.

However, despite winning three of the biggest titles in tennis by the age of 21, Gauff’s game has been under consistent scrutiny in recent months, with her serve proving a common focus for many of her critics.

The American has struggled consistently on her serve over the past 15 months or so, and her 347 doubles faults for the 2025 season are almost 100 more than any other woman on the WTA Tour this year.

Gauff initially hired technique specialist Matt Daly last Autumn to address her service struggles, though the two split ahead of the US Open, with the world No 3 struggling significantly at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

The 21-year-old has now brought another technique specialist, Gavin MacMillan, into her team and, while she struggled during her US Open campaign, she has looked in fine form on her way to the last four of the China Open.

One of the few players who can perhaps relate to Gauff’s struggles is Dementieva, a former world No 3 and gold medallist at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

A leading player of the 2000s, the Russian won 16 WTA Tour titles and was a French Open and US Open finalist in 2004, also reaching Australian Open and Wimbledon semi-finals during her career.

Her serve remained a key struggle across her career, with the former world No 3 claiming “I just do not know how to serve” after her Roland Garros final defeat to Anastasia Myskina, having hit 10 double faults in a 6-1, 6-2 loss.

However, the popular former star has in fact revealed her surprise that Gauff is focusing on improving her serve, claiming that the American’s forehand needs more work.

“I’m surprised she chose a serving specialist because I think she would benefit from working on her forehand,” said Dementieva, speaking on Hardcourt.

“She’s obviously very well developed physically. For now, she’s saving herself thanks to her good physical condition, but there are some important areas to improve.

“I’m surprised because she says she makes a lot of double faults, but it doesn’t really show in her game.

“She wins Grand Slams with them [double faults], and when she does, is it a psychological or physical problem? I can’t say I associate it with technique.”

Gauff is currently attempting to defend her title at the China Open in Beijing, having produced some of the best tennis of her career to triumph at the WTA 1000 event back in 2024.

And, the second seed has impressed on her way to reach the semi-final at the event for a third straight year, with an all-American semi-final against third seed Amanda Anisimova set for Saturday.

With world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka absent and world No 2 Iga Swiatek beaten in the fourth round, Gauff is the highest-ranked player left in the draw — and could become the first woman to successfully defend the title in Beijing.

