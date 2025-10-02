Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina are among those to send touching messages to Gael Monfils on social media after the Frenchman confirmed his impending retirement from tennis.

French great Monfils confirmed in an emotional message on Wednesday that he would call time on his career in 2026, though he did not reveal where he would play his final tournament after two decades on the ATP Tour.

The 39-year-old, who will celebrate his 40th birthday next September, reached a career-high of world No 6 in the ATP Rankings and won 13 ATP Tour titles, reaching the semi-finals of both the 2008 French Open and 2016 US Open.

One of the most beloved tennis players of his era, the Frenchman is hugely popular among both players and fans, and several leading stars were keen to pay tribute to Monfils on social media after his statement.

Leading tributes to Monfils was 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who sent a warm message to the French ace by commenting on the 39-year-old’s Instagram post on Wednesday.

He wrote: “LaMonf… What a treat was to watch you every match. You are an amazing human being that brings joy to people on and off the court. That counts more then anything else.

“Tennis wise, your athleticism is off the charts. One of the best I have ever seen in all sports. Thank you for all the great battles over the years we had and enjoy your last dance, my friend.”

Also paying tribute was former WTA world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who recently played with Monfils in the US Open’s revamped mixed doubles event.

She wrote: “congratulations on everything and thank you for inspiring all of us!”

Osaka and Djokovic were joined by an array of other stars commenting on Monfils’ Instagram post, including his wife Svitolina, and former WTA world No 2 Jabeur.

Jabeur wrote: “Congratulations frérot! We will miss you… Your energy on and off the court has been truly special, and I know you will keep inspiring wherever you go. Wishing you all the success and happiness in this next chapter you deserve it.”

Svitolina commented: “Can’t wait to begin this new chapter with you… we love you!”

It was not just active stars paying tribute to Monfils, with former world No 12 and Madrid Open tournament director Feliciano Lopez also sending his best wishes to the Frenchman.

“You truly are one of a kind and so you will be missed. Watching you play is inspiring, I’ve always admired you and wish you all the best in the new chapter,” wrote Lopez.

Former WTA star and now Tennis Channel broadcaster Shelby Rogers also commented, writing: “Just simply thank you! For inspiration, memories, highlight reels, and giving so much to the game.

“Will be exciting to watch one more year of joy! Congratulations on such a beautiful career and this exciting chapter ahead! Enjoy it all!”

Monfils has not played since retiring injured in his opening match at the Chengdu Open earlier this month, and it is not yet known if the Frenchman will return to court in 2025.

