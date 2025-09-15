2025 has been a year of huge breakthroughs for Alex Eala, with the Filipina star making plenty of history throughout her landmark season.

After historic runs at the Miami Open and US Open earlier in the season, Eala won the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125 event in Guadalajara last weekend, and then backed that up with a quarter-final finish at the SP Open in Sao Paulo.

Having competed in back-to-back events in the Americas, the 20-year-old is now among the leading WTA stars heading towards Asia for the upcoming Asian swing, always a crucial part of the season — with plenty of opportunities for several players.

Here, we look at Eala’s potential schedule for the remaining months of 2025.

Jingshan Tennis Open — September 22-28

After her exploits in the Americas, Eala is rather wisely taking a rest week, though she is set to return to action at the Jingshan Tennis Open in China, starting on September 22nd.

The Filipina would have been ranked high enough to enter the China Open, a WTA 1000 event in Beijing, though she has instead decided to compete in the WTA 125 event in Hubei province.

World No 57 Eala is by far and away the highest-ranked player in the draw as things stand, with world No 123 Talia Gibson currently set to be the second seed at the event.

Much like the event she triumphed at in Guadalajara, 125 ranking points are available for the eventual champion, with a total prize money commitment of $160,000.

On paper, Eala will be a heavy favourite to lift the title at the event.

Where will she play after Jingshan?

After the Jingshan Tennis Open, Eala’s remaining schedule remains a little under the radar.

Currently, the Filipina is not entered into the 2025 Wuhan Open — the second of two WTA 1000 events in China this Autumn — though it is possible she could still receive a wildcard for the event.

Eala received a wildcard to make her event debut back in 2025, though she was beaten in the opening round by Katerina Siniakova; could she look to pick up her first match win at the tournament?

Action in Wuhan starts on October 6th, although there are further WTA 125 events that she could choose to play around that point if she prefers.

The Suzhou Ladies Open, starting on September 29th, and the WTA 125 Jinan Open, beginning on October 13th, are options for the star at WTA 125 level.

There is an array of WTA-level events that Eala may also target across October and November, though an appearance at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok this December is also a possibility.

After winning three bronze medals at the 2021 SEA Games when she was just 16 years old, she could set her sights on gold this year.

