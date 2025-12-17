It has been hard to question any element of Carlos Alcaraz’s remarkable career so far, but his decision to part company with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is a moment that could be reflected upon as significant in his story.

With six Grand Slam titles on the record as a lasting legacy of their partnership, the Alcaraz and Ferrero partnership is one of the most prolific player-coach combinations in tennis history.

That is why this split has sent shockwaves through the sport and also left so many questions, with former world No 1 Ferrero refusing to hide disappointment in an emotional exit message on his Instagram account.

“Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it,” he wrote.

“We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.

More Tennis News

Who is Samuel Lopez? Man set to lead Carlos Alcaraz’s post-Ferrero era

Carlos Alcaraz’s full statement as he announces shock split from Juan Carlos Ferrero

“I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique.

“Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.

“Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally.

“I would also like to thank the entire team for making my work easier throughout all these years. With you, I have learned that work is not just about tasks or results, but about the people who walk alongside you. Each and every one of you has left a mark on me that I will never forget.

“We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I am sure you will continue to achieve great success.

“I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ferrero will not be short of coaching offers after this split was confirmed, but he may never have the connection with a player he enjoyed with Alcaraz.

This felt like a father-son-style relationship as a former champion built a Grand Slam-winning machine for the modern game, with their bond apparently as close as any on the men’s tour.

Alcaraz thanked Ferrero for taking him to the next level in his career as he confirmed the news, but the questions now will focus on why they have split just a few weeks before the start of the Australian Open.

Some of the cracks that made have led to this decision were in evidence in a recent Netflix documentary, as Ferrero made it clear that he wanted more dedication from Alcaraz if he wanted to realise his full potential.

Trips to Ibiza to relax after Grand Slam wins were questioned by Ferrero, with the team around the young Spaniard suggesting his dreams of matching the greats of the game and winning big titles for the next decade may be affected by his dips in focus and mid-season breaks.

Yet Alcaraz is convinced this is the way he can stay fresh on court, with the timing of this split announcement suggesting their preseason plans have not gone according to plan.

Fererro may also have questioned Alcaraz’s decision to play in lucrative exhibition matches in America this month when his great rival Jannik Sinner is focused on his preparations for the new season and all these questions will eventually be answered, either by Carlos or the now former coach he calls Juanki.

Now the tennis world will wait to see if Alcaraz’s game is affected by the exit of a mentor who has been so pivotal to his success and as Ferrero’s statement hinted, he hopes this is not the last time he gets to work with a player he has helped to build into a world beater.