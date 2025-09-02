Amanda Anisimova has undoubtedly been one of the best stories on the WTA Tour in 2025, with the US star finding the best form of her career this season.

Anisimova made waves with her stunning run to a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon earlier this summer, beating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final, and also won the first WTA 1000 title of her career at the Qatar Open in February.

Now, the American is through to the quarter-final of the US Open — her home major — for the first time, and faces a crunch last eight clash against Iga Swiatek, just weeks after her heavy defeat to the Pole at Wimbledon.

A third career Grand Slam semi-final could await Anisimova, though it is possible for her to achieve yet another big WTA Rankings breakthrough amid a career-best season.

Here, we look at what Anisimova needs to do – and needs to happen — to achieve a big breakthrough this coming fortnight.

As it stands

2025 has already been a year of huge breakthroughs for Anisimova.

After returning to the tour in 2024 and slowly making her way back up the WTA Rankings, the 24-year-old cracked the top 20 following her victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the Doha final.

Anisimova would then make her top 15 debut after reaching the fourth round of the French Open, and proceeded to crack the top 10 following her run to a maiden major final at Wimbledon.

The American reached a career-high of world No 7 after Wimbledon, though has dropped down two spots to world No 9 ahead of the US Open.

However, thanks to results in New York, she is guaranteed to be ranked at least seventh in the world post-tournament.

Current world No 7 Zheng Qinwen is absent due to injury, while No 8 Jasmine Paolini was beaten in round three, opening the door for Anisimova to move back above both women.

However, she may have her eyes on an even greater target.

What Anisimova needs

In the WTA Live Rankings, Anisimova is currently embroiled in a WTA Rankings battle with compatriot and world No 4 Jessica Pegula.

While Anisimova was beaten in the opening round last year, Pegula progressed all the way to the final — and has 1,300 ranking points to defend as a result.

After a difficult summer, the world No 4 needed a big result in New York, and had provisionally dropped down to world No 9 at the start of the event.

But the 2024 runner-up has been in rampant form this fortnight, and is back into the last four without dropping a set, beating two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

That puts Pegula provisionally at world No 6 in the WTA Live Rankings, on 4,383 points — just ahead of Anisimova on 4,289 points.

However, at the conclusion of each round of action so far, Anisimova has sat ahead of her compatriot, and would do so once again should she stun Swiatek on Wednesday.

Victory over the six-time Grand Slam champion would place the 24-year-old on 4,639 points heading into the semi-final, back ahead of Pegula.

And, that would also put her ahead of current world No 5 Madison Keys, who holds 4,579 points in the WTA Live Rankings.

With Keys out in the first round, that would guarantee that Anisimova would have a minimum ranking of world No 6 come next Monday, a new high for the American.

Things would get even better for Anisimova should she then hypothetically reach the final, as the American would move to 5,159 points for the tournament.

That would put her above Mirra Andreeva’s tally of 4,793, with the Russian currently fourth in the WTA Live Rankings.

That would ensure a top-5 debut for Anisimova, and — should she reach the final — could see her finish the tournament as the world No 4.

Only Pegula with a run to the title, hypothetically beating her in the championship match, would be able to stop her.

It will not be easy for Anisimova to defeat Swiatek in the last eight on Wednesday, just weeks after failing to win a single game versus the Pole at the All England Club.

But that defeat has not left any mental scarring, and a big victory would not come as a surprise.

