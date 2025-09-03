Naomi Osaka is one of the most famous tennis players and athletes in the world, and is never afraid to make a big statement on or off the court.

And, after her headline-making kit at the 2024 US Open, the former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion’s outfit at the 2025 US Open has also attracted huge attention.

Osaka’s outfit has been one of the best kits of this year’s US Open and has been one of the key talking points of her successful campaign, with the Japanese star back in top form.

Here, we look at all you need to know about Osaka’s stunning kit on display in New York.

Who designed Osaka’s US Open outfit?

Osaka has been sponsored by Nike for the vast majority of her career, but — like in several of her major tournament appearances — the star has a custom kit on display in New York.

The 23rd seed walked onto the court for her opening-round match against Greet Minnen wearing a custom red glitter kit, with an accompanying jacket and hair accessory.

The outfit naturally attracted huge attention, and the 27-year-old delivered the performance to match it, prevailing in straight sets against the Belgian.

Speaking after the match, the 2018 and 2020 US Open champion opened up about her special choice of outfit.

Tennis News

Why Naomi Osaka’s daughter was one of her ‘biggest motivations’ to return to tennis

Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend on life with the world No 1 and his business venture with ‘idol’ Novak Djokovic

“It was really elaborate, because the crystals are really hard to do on a performance outfit,” said Osaka.

“I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights. I’m glad that my first match was a night match, because this outfit was really fun to play.

“This is my night outfit, so hopefully I’ll wear my day outfit next time.”

Osaka got her wish to showcase her day outfit, with her next three matches taking place during afternoon sessions in New York.

Wearing a purple version of her kit, the Japanese defeated Hailey Baptiste in the second round, before eye-catching wins over 15th seed Daria Kasatkina and third seed Coco Gauff.

However, after three straight day matches, Osaka will return to night session action at the US Open on Wednesday, for her quarter-final clash against 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

How much does Osaka’s kit cost?

Because Osaka’s kit is custom-made, fans are unfortunately unable to buy it through Nike.

However, they can still buy other parts of the former world No 1’s outfit.

The red version of the Nike GP Challenge 1 “Naomi Osaka” shoes is available to purchase, priced at $170 through the official Nike website.

Read Next: What are Labubus and why does Naomi Osaka have them at the US Open?