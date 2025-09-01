Naomi Osaka is set to put one of the most remarkable Grand Slam records in tennis history to the test over the next few days after a crushing win against Coco Gauff at the US Open.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka has only reached four quarter-finals in Grand Slams over the course of her career and every time she has reached that stage of a competition, she has gone on to lift the title.

Now she will get a chance to extend that record, with the manner of her 6-3, 6-2 win against Gauff confirming she is a real contender to win a third title at Flushing Meadows this week.

Gauff’s misery over the course of this tournament has been evident for all to witness, with her serving woes in evidence again as she failed to deal with Gauff from first to last.

The result of this last-16 contest was rarely in doubt, with Osaka dominating from the back of the court as Gauff’s misfiring forehand continued to offer up errors.

And while the New York crowd wanted to see the American win, there was an appreciation for the journey Osaka has been on since coming back from giving birth to her first child and now re-emerging as a major force in the women’s game.

“I’m a little sensitive and I don’t want to cry. Honestly, I just had so much fun out here,” said Osaka.

“I was in the stands two months after I gave birth to my daughter watching Coco, I just really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play.

“It means so much to me to be back here. I just want to say a really big thank you to my team. We’ve been through a lot and it hasn’t always been easy and they’ve been at my side, and thank you.

“Anything’s possible. You just have to try your best and have a smile on your face.”

Osaka also offered up words of support for Gauff as she added: “Honestly I look up to her a lot. I think the way that she conducts herself, I think it’s really special,” Osaka said.

“To be such an amazing role model at such a young age is a gift and it’s a talent that she has and I have all the respect in the world for her.”

The debate over whether Gauff should be playing competitive tennis while she is battling so many demons on court can now be laid to rest and it can only be hoped that we see a revived and re-energised Coco back in action when the time is right.

As for Osaka, one of the great comebacks in tennis brewing and this win will also give the Japanese star a huge rankings boost.

Her appearance in the quarter-finals at the US Open will fire Osaka back into the top 20 of the WTA Rankings and if she goes all the way and wins a third title in New York, she will be knocking on the door of a place back in the top 10

