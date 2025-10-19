Leylah Fernandez defeated teenager Tereza Valentova in the final of the Japan Open to win her fifth WTA singles title, but it was a productive week for both in terms of ranking points and prize money.

Playing in her second final in 2025 following her title at the Washington Open back in July, Fernandez made it two out of two as she beat the 18-year-old Valentova 6–0, 5–7, 6–3 to secure a boost in the WTA Rankings.

The Canadian has struggled in recent months as she lost in the third round of the US Open, the round of 32 at the China Open and the first round of the Wuhan Open, but she dropped only two sets en route to the title in Japan.

Fernandez defeated Hailey Baptiste, Dalma Galfi and Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets before securing three-set wins over Sorana Cirstea in the semi-final and Valentova in the final.

Valentova, meanwhile, came through qualifying and got the better of fellow rising star Alex Eala in the first round before wins over third seed Elise Mertens and sixth seed Olga Danilović. In the last four she defeated Jaqueline Cristian to reach her maiden WTA Tour final.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez started the tournament at No 27 and the Canadian No 2 with Victoria Mboko in 24th, but she will move ahead of her compatriot when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Although WTA 250 title winners earn 250 points, Fernandez will add 196 to her rankings as she was also dropping points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

The former world No 13 is set to move up five places in the rankings to No 22, one place ahead of Mboko.

And she will have a chance to earn more ranking points this coming week as she will stay in Japan for the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

However, she has been handed a tasty opening match as she will face Mboko in what will be a shootout for the Canadian No 1 ranking.

Current world No 78 Valentova has picked up 181 points, and she will surge 20 places to career-high No 58.

Prize Money Earned In Japan

Fernandez had already pocketed $1,581,606 this year before the Japan Open while her career tally was on $7,294,700.

The 23-year-old earned another $36,300 for her five wins at the WTA 250 tournament.

Czech teen Valentova, who won the 2024 French Open Girls’ title, had earned a total of $472,020 in career prize money before the Japan Open and she added another $21,484 with her run to the final.