Taylor Fritz has defended his decision to play in the lucrative 6 Kings Slam.

The American was one of six top-level players to travel to Saudi Arabia for a lucrative exhibition tournament which comes towards the end of a gruelling tennis season.

Fritz has 69 tour games so far this season but was challenged with “hypocrisy” when he said that changes to the balls and courts have made playing the sport “more physically demanding.”

The conversation came on X when Jack Draper said the tour and calendar “have to adapt” to the pressure of the modern game.

Fritz replied: “Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body.”

One user then accused Fritz of “hypocrisy” and lacking the “self-awareness” of complaining about the schedule while also playing in competitions like the 6 Kings Slam. Another then said that “our number 1 and 2 still playing and winning and not complaining about conditions.”

To that, Fritz replied: “Carlos and several other top players have been pretty vocal about the season being too long …

“Because of a new ATP rule I’ve had to play every 500 event post-Wimbledon to meet the new quota they have set of 500’s played in a year to not get a ranking penalty.”

Also it’s funny because Laver Cup is 3 days and so is this event. I’ve played 2 events for a total of 5 singles.

A user then said they do not agree with the rules but reiterated the point that it’s hard to take complaints about schedules seriously when players are taking part in lucrative exhibition matches away from the tour.

Fritz said in reply: I can understand that complaint. The only thing I’m trying to say is that the fatigue, stress, and overall time commitment of these events is nowhere near the same as playing a tour event.

All that being said I still am turning down several Exo events that would pay well because there are times I desperately need the rest.

