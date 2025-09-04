With seven ATP Tour titles and a career-high ranking of world No 6 to his name, Felix Auger-Aliassime has well and truly established himself as one of the greatest Canadian tennis players of all time.

Having turned 25 in August 2025, Auger-Aliassime still has plenty of his career left and, after a difficult couple of seasons, has started to surge back up the ATP Rankings.

Throughout the highs and lows of the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist’s career, parents Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger have proven to be two of his key influences and supporters, rooting for him every step of the way.

Who is Sam Aliassime?

Auger-Aliassime’s father, Sam, has arguably been the key influence in his career.

Aliassime was born in Togo and dreamed of being a footballer as a child, though, after being told by a former coach he was not good enough, he switched to tennis.

The sport would become an instant passion for him, and by the age of 18, he was already helping to manage an academy in the country, alongside his own studies.

He would ultimately move to Quebec in his mid-twenties to live with Marie, and has remained in Canada ever since.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2019, the ATP Tour star opened up about his father’s emigration and the influence he had on his early life.

He said: “My father, Sam, came to Canada from Togo when he was 26, with my mum, Marie. She was a big help for him because he didn’t feel alone and she knew everything about Canada.

“For sure, it was challenging for him. He left everything behind and was sacrificing a lot. The memory I have of growing up is my dad doing everything he could to make it work for us.

“We never really felt pressure. Everything he did was for the family and the kids.”

Aliassime was his son’s leading coach for many years, with Frederic Fontang later taking over as Auger-Aliassime’s permanent coach.

Speaking to Tennis Canada back in 2023, Aliassime admitted it was not a difficult decision to step away from his son’s career and largely focus on his own coaching at his Aliassime Tennis Academy.

“It was a simple and easy decision,” he commented

“You know, I still communicate with him and his coach, Fred Fontang, at the end of every tournament.

“I’m there and I share my perspective when we plan the season at the start of the year and when we take stock at the end of it.

“I’ve known my son’s tennis DNA since the very beginning. I sometimes remind him of that, so he doesn’t forget!”

Who is Marie Auger?

Auger-Aliassime’s parents are no longer together, though his mum also still plays a leading role in his life.

A college teacher by trade, Auger still takes time to follow her son’s career, and is often seen supporting him in his player’s box.

“He [Auger-Aliassime] always prided himself on being independent,” said Auger, in a 2022 interview with Le Journal de Montreal.

“Even today, he’s the one who makes his own career decisions. Of course, he consults his agent, his coaches, his parents. But he’s very wise in his choices.

“For years, he told us that he enjoyed being accompanied to a tournament sometimes, but that he preferred to manage things with his coaches.”

In the same interview, Auger also opened up about what it was like to have a child holding such a prominent position in the public spotlight.

She added: “As a parent, you’re never prepared to have a child who has a public life. When I arrive in a city and see their picture plastered on the buses, there’s something a little surreal.

“But for me, Felix is ​​still Felix. When we’re at home, I forget all that. But I know it’s part of his career, and he plays that role very well. He never gets impatient, and he’s always very generous with his time.”

