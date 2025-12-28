The new tennis set is set to explode into life next week and it will also give us a chance to see a whole new range of clothes and shoes that will be worn by the biggest names in the sport.

There have been plenty of rumours suggesting Britain’s Emma Raducanu will be among those who will start 2026 with a new clothing sponsor, although it has yet to be confirmed whether the British No 1 will switch from Nike to Uniqlo.

Novak Djokovic is also rumoured to be either ending or reaching the end of his current footwear deal, so it will be interesting to see what shoes the 24-time Grand Slam champion is wearing when he played his first match of 2026 at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane.

One new design that has been released is the sparkling new version of Adidas’ iconic Barricade tennis shoes, with the latest release set to be the 14th different version of a shoe that has been worn by some of the biggest names in tennis history.

Daria Kasatkina, Karolina Muchova, Francisco Cerundolo, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the star names set to wear the new-look Barricade shoes in the Australian swing of the tennis tour and the technology ploughed into these trainers has been in the design phase for some time.

The new design draws inspiration from the shoe’s enduring legacy, reimagined for the style and physical demands of the modern game – including the introduction of a LIGHTTRAXION outsole, a technology seen first in record-setting adidas running shoes, and foam in the forefoot.

The patterned LIGHTTRAXION material improves traction and durability compared to its predecessor, whilst also making the shoe lighter than the previous model.

Built for both those at the highest level and those looking to improve their game, the new Barricade features key technical updates.

The shoe promises to offer improved fit and midfoot support, alongside an increased toe spring for a dynamic stance. An updated cushioned collar offers a snug and protective heel fit. The cushioned tongue offers enhanced comfort and support to the upper foot, helping players stay agile on their feet.

Meanwhile, in the heel, a stack of foam provides enhanced shock absorption combined with a new Chassis which delivers improved stability, helping players withstand heavy impact

“The Barricade is one of our most popular franchises for players of all levels. So, when it came to developing the fourteenth iteration of our pinnacle control model, we wanted to make sure it served our whole tennis,” said Annette Steingass, Senior Director Specialist Sports Apparel at Adidas.

“Extensively tested in collaboration with our elite athletes, insights gathered revealed demand for a lighter and more comfortable design. The latest silhouette reaffirms our drive to provide stability and comfort in one foundational shoe, and we can’t wait to see it on courts all over the world.”

The evolution of tennis shoes has been one of the big advances in the sport over the last couple decades and the changes in the way players compete has made it a crucial element their armoury.

Sliding on hard courts and grass courts has become the norm and the shoes top players need to feel comfortable making those kinds of movements require shoes that are flexible enough to ensure they have the confidence to commit to a slide in a high-pressure moment in a match.

The biggest nightmare for any shoe maker is a major injury to one of their star performers, the new Barricade’s are certain to be an in-demand tennis show once the new model is given a showcase by some of the biggest names in tennis at the Australian Open.

