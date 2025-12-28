There were fears the Battle of the Sexes showdown between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka would damage the image of women’s tennis, but that was not a concern after the Aussie beat the world No 1 women’s player 6-3, 6-3 in Dubai.

From the moment Sabelenka walked in wearing a sparkly outfit to music from the Rocky movies, this felt like a showbiz event rather than a tennis match and that is what is was for most of the contest.

This was never going to further the debate over a top male player will beat a top female player, as we all knew the answer to that question before Kyrgios and Sabelnka stepped on court in front of a muted 17,000 fans.

In the end, this was little more than a show for the fans and the millions trying to watch around the world on a TV feed that continued to break up for an event that lacked any real competitive edge.

There was always a feeling that a less-than-fully fit Kyrgios could have raised his game if he needed to against Sabalenka, but he paid a fulsome tribute to his opponents after the match.

More Tennis News

Former world No 4 suggests ‘marmite’ Nick Kyrgios will have ‘regrets’ about his career

Patrick Mouratoglou makes revealing comments over contentious Battle of the Sexes clash

“Honestly, it was a really tough match, she is a hell of a player and such a great champion,” said the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. Whatever role I was to play, it was just another great opportunity to go out here.

“She broke my serve numerous times, and I had to strap in.

“Honestly, I would love to play her again and showcase her talent and what I have left in the tank.

“Ultimately, it was a really hard fought battle, and there was breaks back and forward.

“Seeing someone as great as Sabalenka out here and myself, it truly is a spectacle, and a great stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis.

“Of course I was nervous. Not many people would have put their hand up to be in this position.

“Sabalenka was up for the challenge, and the scoreline was close. This was all the world was talking about for the last six months.

“I’m just glad, from where I was, I wasn’t able to use my right hand. To even get back out here and compete with Sabalenka, honestly it’s emotional.”

Sabalenka was content with her performance, as she pulled off some of the biggest winners of the match that left her opponent stranded.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired,” said Sabalenka.

“I think it was a great level, I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, drop shots. Really enjoyed the show. Next time when I play him, I already know the tactics, his strengths and weaknesses, and it will be a better match for sure.

“Obviously playing against a guy is different, everything is much faster. I hope for the next couple of days I will have great recovery, I’m pretty much ready for the season and I hope I will bring great tennis. I love to challenge myself and I’d love to play again.”

The debate over whether we need to see another Battle of the Sexes match played with a smaller court for the women and one serve for each player – which clearly hampered Sabalenka more than Kyrgios can now begin, but this was not a tennis match that needs too much analysis.

Both players were well paid for an exhibition that brought tennis into millions of homes around the world at a time of the year when there is no competitive action and while it may not have been a hit with the tennis community, it created enough interest to suggest we may see more events like this in the future.

READ NEXT: Nick Kyrgios confirms his comeback tournament – and this might be his last chance