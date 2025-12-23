The ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is a huge talking point in tennis, with the original idea dreamed up by coaching guru Patrick Mouratoglou.

The former coach of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka is eager to bring new innovations to tennis, with his UTS Tour proving to be a big success with younger audiences in recent years.

Now the Frenchman has revealed he was keen to play a part in the Battle of the Sexes clash, as he told former British No 1 Greg Rusedski that he came up with the initial plans for the event.

Sabalenka and Kyrgios will face off in a three-set match that will see both players handed just one serve, with the female player competing on a smaller court in a bid to dilute the physical advantage her male counterpart would have on her.

The changes to the rules the court dimensions have led some to suggest the showdown in Dubai on December 28 is little more than a money-making exhibition, but Mouratoglou disagrees.

“I cannot say I’m not convinced by this match because to bring it back was my idea,” he told Rusekski on his Off Court with Greg podcast.

“I pitched to to the guys who kinda ‘stole it’ this time. It’s fine, but they better not do it again!”

Mourtoglou made his comment with a smile and went on suggest the match should be taken seriously, as he believes the modifications give the tennis world a chance to see a competitive match.

“It’s interesting because everyone is wondering what the level is between women and men, but it is not a real question, as we all know the answer,” he continued.

“Changing the rules was my idea and it’s not a problem. I tell you why. I told them what I wanted to do and they did it.

“We know that men are stronger, faster and jump higher than women. Look at all the athletics, it’s not a question. We know that, this is how it is.

“What would happen if there was no physical difference and that is the whole point about it. Take away the physical advantage and make it only about the mental skills and the tactical skills and then it’s very interesting.”

Rusedski went on to claim the rule changes had diluted the significance of the Sabalenka vs Kyrgios match,

“For it to be a real Battle of the Sexes, the court dimensions have to be the same and it has to be tennis,” said former US Open finalist Rusedski.

“It could be one set, but it has to be two serves. The court size has to be the same because that’s the way tennis is played.

“Is this more of an exhibition and is Kyrgios going to take her along or is it going to be a real battle out there where they go toe-to-toe properly? We don’t know.

“Also, Kyrgios hasn’t really been on tour for three years, so we don’t know how that is going to work out if he is playing three full sets.

“There are three questions here. Yes you like it, no you don’t like it or is it a gimmick… and my opinion is I find it gimmicky.”

Tennis365 reached out to the organisers of the Battle of the Sexes event and they confirmed the initial concept of a smaller court and one serve per player was suggested but Mouratoglou, but efforts to stage the Sabalanka vs Kygrios match in Hong Kong failed to reach a conclusion and the event was then put on in Dubai.

