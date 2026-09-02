As well as impressing in singles competition, Alex Eala has also made a name for herself in doubles over the past few years.

The star claimed two Grand Slams titles in doubles at junior level, winning the 2020 Australian Open alongside Priska Madelyn Nugroho and the 2021 Roland Garros championship with Oksana Selekhmeteva.

The 21-year-old has paired with several high-profile doubles partners in recent years, including Coco Gauff, Iva Jovic, and Venus Williams.

In the US Open mixed doubles, Eala paired with Felix Auger-Aliassime in an all-star combination, although they failed to win their first match.

Eala is currently performing in the singles draw at the US Open, where she confirmed her place in the second round by beating Mary Stoiana in straight sets.

She’s one of the biggest stars in the WTA Tour draw at present and she has been conducting press with some of the biggest media establishments in the world.

In an interview with Vogue, Eala was asked who her dream mixed doubles partner would be in the history of tennis.

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She responded: “Rafa Nadal is my dream doubles partner. If I had played with him at any point in my lifetime I’d have to move my feet like I’ve never moved my feet before. It’ll force me to produce some of the best tennis I’ve ever played in my life.”

Of course, Eala already has an extended history with Nadal, having trained at the star’s academy ahead of her debut on the WTA Tour.

After the star won her maiden WTA Tour title at the Washington Open earlier this year, Nadal sent a special message to his former student.

“Congratulations Alexandra! What an incredible week in Washington,” wrote the King of Clay on social media. “A well-deserved title given the hard work. Congratulations to the Philippines and the whole Academy team!”

The 21-year-old’s current coach, Joan Bosch, also came from the Rafael Nadal Academy, so there is an intrinsic link between Eala and the multi-time Grand Slam champion.

That looks like it might continue too as Eala has reportedly also been working with Nadal’s former coach, and uncle, Toni Nadal while at the US Open.

The legendary tennis coach has reportedly been helping Eala with her serve in practice sessions at Flushing Meadows, which has often been considering the weakest part of the star’s game.

While Eala will never get to play doubles with her idol, Nadal has been pivotal in helping the star get so high up in the WTA Tour rankings.