Alex Eala sent shockwaves through the tennis world with her stunning win against defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek on Centre Court and former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has seen enough to believe she is on her way to Grand Slam glory.

Eala held her nerve to beat Swiatek 7-6(9) 6-2 win fired the hero of the Philippines into the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time and she will also achieve her highest career ranking at the end of this tournament.

While Rusedski did not suggest Eala would win Wimbledon in next Saturday’s final, he is convinced the 21-year-old has what it takes to claim the title on Centre Court at some point in her career.

“This is somebody who’s going to win the Wimbledon Championship one day and possibly get to the top five in the world. She is that good,” said Rusedski on his podcast, after he watched Eala big moment from the commentary box on Centre Court.

“The ground strokes, the tenacity, absolutely brilliant. It was great for me to see her live and I was so impressed.

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“What I was impressed with was her mental fortitude, her strength, her mentality. She was the one who looked like she had the six major titles. It wasn’t Iga Swiatek, who looked anxious, she was nervous.

“Eala shows she has a very high tennis IQ and has been trained brilliantly well at the Rafael Nadal Academy. The sky’s the limit for her. I really look at her serve, and it’s not that far away from being a great serve in time if she changes just a few little aspects, but the mentality is like Rafa. Never say die from start to finish, gets the job done, finds a way.

“She is the real deal. She is a breath of fresh air. And what a moment. First Filipino man or woman to be into the fourth round at a major. And I think the roll will keep on going for her.”

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Rusedski’s praise for Eala was contrasted by his damning verdict on Swiatek, as he suggested the outgoing champion has big problems to solve in her mind and her game after she lost to a player she has practiced with in recent months.

“I think first set she was beaten by the better player,” he said of the Polish player. “When she went off court at the end of the first set, her brain was spinning. She couldn’t accept it.

“What will hurt Swiatek was all those practice sessions with Eala went against her because when it came to the big moments, she knew where to go.

“When Iga has time in the backhand corner with her forehand, it’s always inside out. On the run, she can only really hit it cross-court. And you saw Eala anticipating where Swiatek was going to play at the big moments. Eala deserved to win.”

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