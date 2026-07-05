Novak Djokovic is no longer chasing ranking points, but he is in danger os facing an alarming ranking that could impact his hopes of winning a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic is currently focusing his ambitions on trying to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and he was in hugely impressive form in his opening three matches that have all been played on the iconic Centre Court.

He will head into the second week of Wimbledon as the second favourite to lift the title behind defending champion Jannik Sinner, but there could be a second target in his mind as well as the Wimbledon crown.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last summer before losing against Sinner, so he had plenty of ranking points to defend over the next few days.

He is the seventh seed at this year’s Wimbledon Championships and that is courtesy of his position at No 8 in the current rankings, with Carlos Alcaraz’s absence promoting him up the seeding list.

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Yet the current live ATP Rankings make for worrying reading for Djokovic as he is down in 10th place.

If he was demoted to a position outside of the top eight in the ATP Rankings at the end of Wimbledon, he would face the prospect of playing World No 1 Sinner and No 2 Alcaraz as early as the last-16 in Grand Slam events.

Recent history suggests Djokovic will more than likely need to beat at least one of Sinner of Alcaraz to win the final Grand Slam title he is chasing to cement his status as the most successful tennis player of all-time in the sport’s biggest event.

So he would be keen to avoid an early meeting with the two players who have dominated men’s tennis since his own era of supremacy ended with his last Grand Slam win at the 2023 US Open.

“My objective is to be able to play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and the tournaments where I participate,” declared Djokovic.

“My schedule is revised, so obviously I’m not chasing ranking points.

“It’s different nowadays, maybe, than it was a few years back (or) for most of my career, to be honest. I’m happy to win a Grand Slam and a big tournament rather than getting to number one. Right now that’s more important for me.”

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Djokovic will need to get into the semi-finals once more at Wimbledon in order to protect his ranking and stay in the top eight and he is in confident mood heading into the second week of a Slam once again.

“For sure better, fresher. I mean, more energy now after three matches than I have had in Paris,” he said, reflecting on recent appearances at the back end of the French Open at Roland Garros.

“It’s also normal and logical to expect that, considering the difference in the surface and physicality of the points and the effort that has to go in every shot with spin and everything on clay, it’s quite different here.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m not spending any energy on the court. Of course, I am. And the deeper I go into the tournament, obviously the less fresh I will be physically, but I’m trying to maintain that to an optimal level. But no major issues physically. I’m feeling fine.”

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