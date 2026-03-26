Alex Eala’s US Sunshine Double swing came to an end with a fourth round defeat at the 2026 Miami Open, but where will the Filipina star play next?

The 20-year-old fell to a 0-2, 2-6 loss to world No 14 Karolina Muchova in Miami after defeating Magda Linette and Laura Siegemund.

Earlier in March, Eala made her debut at the Indian Wells Open — and as she did in Miami — she reached the last 16.

Eala was beaten by another Czech, Linda Noskova, in Indian Wells — by exactly the same scoreline as in her match with Muchova. She overcame Dayana Yastremska and Coco Gauff in her first two matches in Tennis Paradise.

Following the back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments on hard courts in the United States, Eala will turn her attentions to the European clay-court season.

Eala’s next tournament

Eala is next scheduled to compete at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, which will be held from 6 to 12 April.

The Upper Austria Ladies Linz is a WTA 500 tournament that has switched surface to indoor clay for this year’s edition, having previously been an indoor hard-court event.

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The main draw in Linz will feature 28 players, including eight seeds. Eala is set to be unseeded as her ranking is set to fall from 29th to 45th as she will drop points after the Miami Open.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, Jelena Ostapenko and Emma Raducanu are some of the other stars set to compete in Austria.

After her loss in Miami, Eala looked ahead to the clay season.

“I’m super excited for the clay-court swing,” said the Filipina.

“I think that’s one surface I definitely have a lot of room for improvement, so I’ll love to see how it’ll pan out this year. I have some time before Linz, so I’ll try to do my best to prep for that.

Eala has played 22 matches across eight tournaments so far in 2026, and she was asked if she deserves a break.

“I think I do (laughs). I think I will take a couple days off,” Eala replied.

“I did have maybe two days off after Indian Wells, but I’ll do some again just to prepare well for the clay swing. It’s gonna be another long one.

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