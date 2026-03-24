Alex Eala has spoken after her one-sided loss to Karolina Muchova at the 2026 Miami Open and addressed whether she felt “added pressure” at the tournament.

The 20-year-old Filipina suffered a crushing 0-6, 2-6 defeat to world No 14 Muchova in the last 16 at the WTA 1000 event in Florida on Monday.

Eala started the Miami Open at a career-high ranking of world No 29, but she has dropped to 45th in the live rankings.

This is because Eala has dropped 270 points having been a semi-finalist at last year’s edition of the tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Here is everything Eala said to reporters after losing to Muchova.

Thoughts on the match

Eala: I think she played really well. And I definitely did not play my best, but of course, that’s also a big part because of how she played. But yeah, I think there are some details I could have done better, and maybe if I had done those better, it would have resulted in a more competitive match. But I’m still really happy about this week. Of course, leaving the court today a little disappointed, which is normal. But overall, very happy with my performance this week.

Was there ‘added pressure’ on Eala after her breakthrough run at the 2025 Miami Open?

Eala: I think there definitely was a little added pressure here, more from myself than anything. But I handled it quite well. And I wouldn’t say it’s such a big deal or such a weight, just because I’ve done a lot of the work before this tournament. So I’m still happy with my progress and the trajectory of my improvement. After this, I’m going to focus on keeping that trajectory.

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What will Eala learn from this loss?

Eala: I think for me right now, especially this fresh after the loss, it’s important to know that — even though I had great wins — after a great win, I’m not all that good, and after a bad loss, I’m not all that bad. So I have to look at it very objectively after I’ve processed the loss better. But yeah, that’s one of the takeaways. I wouldn’t say that I’m very up and down, I think it’s just something that happened today, that’s how I see it. I wouldn’t say that I’m someone up and down — just because of how I prepare, and my mentality during my matches is I give the same effort, the same focus, and I give everything. And today, it just didn’t turn out as well as the other days.

Is Muchova ‘underrated’?

Eala: I don’t think she’s underrated. I personally think she’s a great player. She’s very well decorated. Very nice person, she’s very down to earth. Yeah, she showed me what a great player she was today, as well. So yeah, I think she deserves her flowers.

Is winning a Grand Slam or winning the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back) more difficult?

Eala: You know, that’s a very good question… I have done neither of those things (laughs). Maybe when I win a Slam or I win the Sunshine Double, then I can answer you, but from what I know now, those are two difficult things. Two different conditions [in Indian Wells and Miami], but everywhere is a different condition. That’s the tour. There’s different balls, different courts, different players. Every single match is different conditions because it’s never gonna be the exact same thing.

Eala’s camaraderie with other young WTA players

Eala: Yeah, I think it’s super healthy that we have these friendships off the court and we’re able to balance that professional life and still separate it from our actual relationships and the relationships are able to foster, because at the end of the day, you spend so much time with these girls and spend so much time on tour that I think it’s very important. And I am super fortunate and super grateful to have these girls on tour.

Eala’s relationship with Victoria Mboko

Eala: We played juniors together and she’s a year younger than me. And I think we got even more close than we were before last year. She obviously had such an amazing year going from 300 to now top 10, and I tell her that all the time. But she’s super down to earth, and I think we’re able to connect through the things we go though in tennis, and I think we’re able to share and play ‘ping pong’, I mean, with the thoughts we have about coming up in the tour.

Looking ahead to the clay season

Eala: I’m super excited for the clay-court swing. I think that’s one surface I definitely have a lot of room for improvement, so I’ll love to see how it’ll pan out this year. I have some time before Linz, so I’ll try to do my best to prep for that.

The taping on her thigh

Eala: It’s mostly preventional. I’ve been on the road since early December, so, you know… but it was nothing serious. It didn’t make a big impact. It was more so to know it was support there.

Does Eala deserve a break now?

Eala: I think I do (laughs). I think I will take a couple days off. I did have maybe two days off after Indian Wells, but I’ll do some again just to prepare well for the clay swing. It’s gonna be another long one.

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