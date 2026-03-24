Tuesday’s headlines from the 2026 Miami Open include Iga Swiatek’s split with Wim Fissette and Jannik Sinner breaking a Novak Djokovic record.

We also have news of Patrick Mouratoglou claiming that Carlos Alcaraz is “bored” and Brad Gilbert’s assessment of Alex Eala’s game.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Swiatek announces coaching split

Swiatek announced on Monday that she had “decided to take a different path” to Fissette following her shock second round loss to Magda Linette in Miami.

The world No 3 said in her statement that she feels “disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court.”

The Pole, who won her maiden Wimbledon title and sixth major while working with Fissette, added that she is “grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together – including one of my biggest dreams in sport.”

Read more: Miami Open: Iga Swiatek’s full statement as she confirms split from coach Wim Fissette after early exit



Fissette’s reaction

Fissette, who had coached Swiatek since October 2024, has commented on the split and recalled when he first met the Pole.

“In 2018, I met Iga at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner after she won juniors. Seven years later, we won it together. A nice story,” Fissette wrote.

The renowned Belgian coach added: “We both wanted and worked for more but shared important moments and lessons.”

Read more: Miami Open: Iga Swiatek’s ex-coach Wim Fissette makes ‘wanted more’ comment after split

Sinner breaks Djokovic record

Sinner downed world No 33 Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-4 in the third round at the Miami Open for his 13th successive straight-set win at Masters 1000 level.

The world No 2, who secured titles in Indian Wells and Paris in his previous two Masters events, has now broken Novak Djokovic’s record for the most consecutive sets won at this category of tournament.

The Italian’s streak of 26 successive sets won in Masters 1000 matches eclipses the great Serbian’s run of 24 straight sets — which had stood as the record since 2016.

Read more: Miami Open: How Jannik Sinner broke 10-year-old Novak Djokovic record

Alcaraz ‘bored’

Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou has reacted to world No 1 Alcaraz’s shock loss to Sebastian Korda in the third round in Miami.

The Frenchman has argued Alcaraz is “bored” and “not that interested” in Masters 1000 events given what he has already achieved.

Read more: Miami Open: ‘Carlos Alcaraz is bored and not that interested in Masters 1000 tournaments’

Eala needs ‘dramatic’ improvement

Alex Eala was dismantled 6-0, 6-2 by world No 14 Karolina Muchova in the last 16 in Indian Wells on Monday.

Brad Gilbert, who has coached Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff, thinks the 20-year-old Filipina needs to “dramatically improve” her serve.

Read more: Miami Open: Alex Eala told where she ‘needs to dramatically improve’ by legendary coach

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