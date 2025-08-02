Alexander Zverev has opened up about the “unbelievable” experience of spending time with Rafael Nadal in Mallorca as he revealed the advice he received from the tennis legend.

Rumours of a potential partnership between world No 3 Zverev and 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal grew after the German was spotted working with the Spaniard’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, in Mallorca.

Zverev and ‘Uncle Toni’ spent 10 days working together at the Rafa Nadal Academy ahead of the US hard-court summer, following the German’s shock round-one defeat at Wimbledon last month.

Speaking ahead of the Canadian Open, the world No 3 admitted he was “thankful” for being able to spend time with former world No 1 Nadal during his time in Mallorca.

Now, the 28-year-old has opened up further about the advice the tennis icon gave him during his time at the Academy.

Tennis News

Exclusive: Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals why he cried as he lived out his ‘biggest dream’

Inside Novak Djokovic’s A-list holiday resort as viral dancing video emerges

Speaking on the Nothing Major podcast, Zverev revealed that Nadal, a man he faced 11 times on court, told him to be “more brave” during the biggest moments of matches.

“Spending the week in Majorca, the intensity that Rafa played at, that is the intensity that he coaches at. It was unbelievable,” said Zverev.

“We had dinner and I was so thankful for that, he was unbelievable, but we had dinners until 1 am together, and in the middle of dinner he would stand up and do swinging forehands and show me what technique he wants me to improve on. It was unbelievable how into it he was.

“He told me during the week, I don’t know how many times, that I need to be more brave. He said I need to take it on to myself in the most important moments. I know that as well, but hearing it from someone like him.

“I played him in some of the big matches, I played him at Roland Garros a few times and we had big matches.

“He always told me when you are aggressive, it’s so difficult to hurt you because I could always move quite well, so I could find the aggressive game from difficult positions.

“But it is when I hold back that I become vulnerable; it’s when I become more one-dimensional as well.”

It previously emerged that Toni Nadal was unlikely to take an immediate coaching role in Zverev’s entourage, due to ongoing commitments.

However, Zverev has expressed his wish for the Spaniard, who coached his nephew Rafael to 16 of his 22 major titles, to join his team.

It marks a significant change in approach for the three-time Grand Slam finalist, who has often shunned outside influence within his team.

Partnerships with the likes of Ivan Lendl, David Ferrer, and Juan Carlos Ferrero have all been short-lived, with Zverev spending most of his career coached by his father, Alexander Snr.

However, the 28-year-old has now suggested that ‘Uncle Toni’ could be officially joining his team in the not-too-distant future.

He added: “I think Toni enjoyed it [coaching Zverev] as well.

“I am not sure how much you are going to see of Toni this year, because his schedule is quite packed. He is giving a lot of speeches and has a lot of things to do with the academy.

“I think starting from next year, you might see him a lot more.”

Zverev is currently in action at the Canadian Open, where he is the top seed in the absence of both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The world No 3 has beaten Adam Walton and Matteo Arnaldi on his way to the fourth round, where he will face 14th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Argentinian Cerundolo promises to pose a tough test for Zverev, having won all three of their previous meetings.

Read Next: The 5 active players to win 500 ATP Tour matches: Alexander Zverev joins exclusive club