Andy Roddick hits out at the ‘ridiculous’ narrative surrounding Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina after their split

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils’ separation has dominated the headlines since the Ukrainian star made the announcement on social media.

Svitolina released a statement regarding her split with Monfils, which subsequently caused a backlash from tennis fans, particularly when it was reported that that was one of the key reasons why the Frenchman cut his career early.

Monfils was forced to defend Svitolina with a social media post, after vitriolic trolls hit back at the WTA Tour star following the split.

Many critics and pundits have waded into the debate, with the likes of Boris Becker and Rennae Stubbs sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Andy Roddick, meanwhile, believes there should be more privacy for Svitolina and Monfils.

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Speaking on Served, the American said: “And we see Svitolina made the [WTA] Finals. We didn’t address their business with her and Gael and the divorce. The fact that they’re still having to address it based on other people’s feedback is ridiculous.

“Let them let them live. Let them make their decisions. Because they’re adults. Like, let them get through it. They don’t need input. Let them be. Let them figure their stuff out. We wish them both. Uh, all the best.”

Monfils recently discussed the split on a Twitch live stream, where he confirmed that his separation was the reason he didn’t play an ATP 250 event in Lyon or the upcoming Paris Masters.

Fans will have one more chance to see Monfils in action, however, as he has signed up to play Stan Wawrinka’s final match in Geneva, Switzerland in December.

Monfils and Wawrinka will be joined by Andy Murray and Roger Federer, with the former playing out a one set singles match, before Wawrinka and Federer take on Murray and Monfils in a doubles match.

The event takes place on the 19th December at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva.

As for Svitolina, she has withdrawn from a few events following the news of her split from Monfils, but she is still expected to play the WTA Finals at the end of the year.

Svitolina finished sixth in the race following a stellar year which brought her two titles at the ASB Classic and the Italian Open.

This will be the star’s first appearance at the WTA Finals since 2019, when she reached the final of the event.

This year Svitolina will be joined by Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, and Mirra Andreeva. The event begins on November 7th and run until November 14th.