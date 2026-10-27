Jannik Sinner names ‘the beautiful thing’ about his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner has identified “the beautiful thing” about his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz as he also revealed what makes tennis “fascinating.”

Sinner and Alcaraz are the two leading players of their generation, with the duo each having secured five of the last 12 Grand Slam titles since the start of 2024.

The pair won nine successive majors between them from the 2024 Australian Open to the 2026 Australian Open.

In 2025, the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry reached its high point to date as the duo met six times — all in big finals — including in three straight Slam finals at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head 10-7, while Sinner has won their last two encounters, including their only 2026 meeting, which came in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

Sinner has not played since securing the Wimbledon title in July due to a knee injury, while a wrist problem forced Alcaraz to miss over four months between April and August this year.

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Speaking to Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Sinner was asked about the anticipation for his battle with Alcaraz to resume.

“We’re not all the same; contrasts excite,” the world No 1 replied.

“Maybe I’m seen as the disciplined and stubborn champion, and Carlos as the Mediterranean and eccentric one.

“That’s the beautiful thing, having someone who pushes you to the limit.

“And tennis has always thrived on this: from Borg-McEnroe to Sampras-Agassi, until the two-way rivalry became a three-way rivalry with Federer-Nadal-Djokovic.”

The five-time major champion was also asked why tennis “manages to be so contemporary.”

“I don’t know why. You should ask the people who watch it, not the people who play it,” said the 25-year-old.

“Maybe it allows diversity to exist, it values ​​it. Rivalry arises from difference.

“We win and we lose, everyone finds their own reason to identify with those who are like them or who they would like to be. And that’s what makes it fascinating.”

Prior to defending his Wimbledon crown, Sinner made history by winning the first five Masters 1000 events of 2026. He amassed an outstanding 44-3 record this season.

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