British star says he found out he was snubbed from Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad ‘over Instagram’

Lloyd Glasspool, Julian Cash, and Leon Smith at the Davis Cup in 2025.

Great Britain have confirmed their team for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy this November.

Arthur Fery, Cameron Norrie, Henry Patten, and Neal Skupski are the four men named by Great Britain as they compete against the likes of Spain, Italy, and Germany for the title.

Great Britain enjoyed straightforward progress through the Davis Cup this year, defeating Norway and Ecuador to confirm their place in the finals.

Despite consistent negativity around British tennis, Great Britain have a strong team in 2026 and there were some names who can consider themselves unlucky to miss out.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash are undoubtedly two of those names and, according to Glasspool, he was not even told by team captain Leon Smith that he would not be playing the Finals.

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Responding to the LTA’s post about the Great Britain team for the Davis Cup Finals on Instagram, Glasspool commented: “Imagine finding out the Davis Cup team over Instagram. Top captaincy on show.”

Glasspool and Cash are Grand Slam champions in doubles, having won Wimbledon in 2025, and they have already collected four ATP titles in the 2026 season.

The pair have won tournaments in Lyon, Beijing, Washington, and Barcelona and Glasspool and Cash currently sit at world No 17 in the ATP Tour rankings.

Unfortunately for the pairing, they are still someway away from Patten and Skupski in the rankings. Skupski currently sits at world No 3, while Patten is the world No 1.

Patten, along with his partner Harri Heliovaara, have won five tournaments this year already, including the Wimbledon title earlier this summer.

It’s a shame for Great Britain that they have so many of the best doubles players in the sport, with just one match in each rubber for them to play.

Whoever Great Britain would have picked for the Davis Cup Finals they will be major underdogs at the tournament.

They simply do not have the firepower of the likes of Spain, Germany, and Italy, who will be boasting the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Jodar, and Alexander Zverev.

Great Britain are set to play Germany in the quarterfinals of the competition in a three-match rubber. That means one of Norrie or Fery will likely have to defeat world No 1 Zverev in order to progress through the tournament.

Great Britain have not won the Davis Cup since 2015, when Andy Murray inspired his nation to their first victory for the first time since 1936.

Without a player of Murray’s quality at their disposal this year, Great Britain will have their work cut out to lift the tournament this year.