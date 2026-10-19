Carlos Alcaraz’s next Davis Cup coach confirmed after David Ferrer’s departure

David Ferrer confirmed the 2026 Davis Cup would be his final year in charge of Spain after four years in charge.

“I wanted to announce that this will be my last year as Davis Cup captain, giving up the year 2027. I want to thank the RFET for the opportunity it gave me to fulfil one of my dreams, which is to be able to be Davis Cup captain of my country,” said Ferrer in a social media post.

“I also want to thank all the players and all the people who have accompanied me during this adventure. It has been a privilege to share this journey with all of them. The reasons for this decision are solely personal and respond to the desire to be able to start a new stage.

“From now on, I am only motivated and excited to be able to lead the Spanish team to another Saladera. We have a very nice challenge ahead of us in Bologna, where, as always, only they, the players, will once again be the true protagonists.”

Spain are yet to win the Davis Cup under Ferrer’s tenure, although they are one of the clear favourites to do so at this year’s event in Bologna.

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From 2027, it has been confirmed that Marc Lopez will take charge of the Spanish Davis Cup team, following Ferrer’s decision to step away from the tournament.

Lopez is already part of the Spain Davis Cup squad, so it should be a seamless transition for the top Spanish players.

As for Ferrer and the 2026 event, he has a real dilemma on his hand about his squad selection for his final tournament in charge.

There are several in-form players for Ferrer to choose, particularly after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Rafael Jodar’s run to the Shanghai Masters final.

Both men are in excellent form and Jodar made his Davis Cup tie debut earlier this year in Spain’s tie with Chile.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, has often been overlooked by Ferrer, but his three ATP Tour titles this year will surely be heard for the captain to ignore.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz is a lock should he want to play, while the likes of Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez are also in contention for a spot.

The Davis Cup Finals takes place between the 24th and 29th November, with Spain competing against South Korea, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic, and Canada.

Ferrer and Spain are looking to claim the Davis Cup title for their nation for the first time since 2019, when Rafael Nadal helped his side triumph.