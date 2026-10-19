Alex Eala climbs in WTA Rankings as she ends losing streak with dominant Ningbo Open win

Alex Eala ended her losing streak with a dominant first round victory at the 2026 Ningbo Open, and she is projected to move up in the WTA Rankings.

The Filipina star defeated world No 34 Diane Parry 6-3, 6-1 on the opening day of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo on Monday.

After Parry held in her first two service games, Eala broke the 24-year-old Frenchwoman six consecutive times — three times in each set — as she surged to the finish line.

Eala was broken just twice and won 56 of the 91 points in a one-sided contest, while she recorded an impressive ratio of 12 winners to nine unforced errors.

The 21-year-old had lost her previous three tour-level matches, having suffered opening match exits in Singapore and Wuhan after her third round defeat at the US Open.

The Quezon City-born star entered Ningbo on a two-match losing streak if including the Asian Games — where she was beaten in the semi-finals.

More WTA Tour News

WTA Rankings: Alex Eala drops, Elena Rybakina’s lead reduced, Maja Chwalinska +11, Sonay Kartal +121

Why Alex Eala could miss 2027 Philippines homecoming

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Eala began the Ningbo Open as the world No 20 — two places below her career-high ranking of 18th.

Following her opening round win in Ningbo, Eala’s points total is 2,241, and she has jumped two places to world No 18 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Belinda Bencic has dropped from 14th to 19th due to points she was defending from 2025, while Amanda Anisimova has fallen from 18th to 22nd.

What Alex Eala said ahead of the Ningbo Open

In her pre-tournament press conference in Ningbo, Eala spoke of her excitement to play the event for the first time since she lost in qualifying at the 2024 edition.

“I am super excited,” Eala said.

“I think things have changed quite a bit since I was here last time, for the better. And yeah, I’m really excited!

“Well, I think it adds to the motivation, for sure. And, you know, it’s a learning process. It’s a learning process.

“I’m thankfully experiencing so many new things, so as I experience, of course I learn and try to be a better player, try to be a better person, and yeah, like I said, take it step by step.

“I think when I’m able to focus on my work, especially on court, and that I’m able to compartmentalise and really prioritise what needs to be on top.”

Who will Alex Eala play next?

Eala will face either sixth seed Diana Shnaider or qualifier Yulia Putintseva in the second round in Ninbgo.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka and more react to Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils’ surprise split

