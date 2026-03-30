The first three months of the 2026 ATP Tour season are now complete, with the ‘Sunshine Swing’ giving players two big opportunities to accumulate significant ranking points in March.

Jannik Sinner proved to be the undisputed King of the month, completing the ‘Sunshine Double’ with victories in both Indian Wells and Miami — all without dropping a single set.

Ahead of the start of April, we look at how the ATP Rankings Race to Turin is looking before the start of the impending clay-court swing.

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Who is leading the way?

It comes as no surprise to see that Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner are the top two in the Race to Turin following the first three months of the season, with the two comfortably out in front.

However, only 50 points separate the two heading into the clay-court season, with Sinner surging significantly after his ‘Sunshine Double’ success.

The Italian earned 1,000 points each in both Indian Wells and Miami, and his total post-Sunshine Swing sits at 2,900 points.

Alcaraz is narrowly still ahead on 2,950 points for the season, earning 400 points for his Indian Wells semi-final — but just 50 points for his Miami Open round-three exit.

As the Australian Open champion, the Spaniard is effectively guaranteed an ATP Finals spot — with Grand Slam winners only needing to finish inside the top 20 of the race to qualify.

Who else is in contention?

Over 1,000 points currently separate Alcaraz, Sinner and the rest of the ATP in the Race to Turin, though a handful of players are beginning to accumulate similar points.

After winning titles in Brisbane and Dubai — and reaching the final in Indian Wells — Daniil Medvedev currently sits in third on 1,700 points, with Alexander Zverev just behind on 1,690 points after back-to-back semi-finals in Indian Wells and Miami.

Despite a fourth-round Indian Wells exit and his withdrawal from the Miami Open, Novak Djokovic is fifth on 1,400 points, having earned an impressive 1,300 points for his Australian Open runner-up finish.

Alex de Minaur sits in sixth on 1,045 points, with Ben Shelton on 1,010 points after the first three months of the year; the American will have the chance to boost his total in Houston this week.

Currently occupying the eighth and final spot is Arthur Fils, with the Frenchman in strong form following his comeback in February.

The 21-year-old reached the final of the Qatar Open last month, and backed that up with runs to the Indian Wells quarter-final and Miami Open semi-final.

Fils sits on 980 points, just ahead of ninth-placed Felix Auger-Aliassime on 965 points.

After earning 650 points for reaching his first Masters 1000 semi-final, Jiri Lehecka surges into 10th position with a total of 895 points — with compatriot Jakub Mensik also level on 895 points for the year to date.

Race to Turin Top 15 (as of March 30, 2026)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 2,950

2) Jannik Sinner, 2,900

3) Daniil Medvedev, 1,700

4) Alexander Zverev, 1,690

5) Novak Djokovic, 1,400

6) Alex de Minaur, 1,045

7) Ben Shelton, 1,010

8) Arthur Fils, 980

Cutoff

9) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 965

10) Jiri Lehecka, 895

11) Jakub Mensik, 895

12) Frances Tiafoe, 855

13) Franciso Cerundolo, 850

14) Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 835

15) Tommy Paul, 765

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