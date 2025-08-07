Ben Shelton saw off Taylor Fritz in impressive fashion to reach the biggest final of his career at the 2025 Canadian Open.

The world No 7 prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against his fourth-ranked compatriot in the semi-finals in Toronto.

Shelton saved the only two break points he faced in the match in his opening service game and earned the only break of the first set in the ninth game.

The 21-year-old then broke Fritz twice in the second set to storm into his maiden final at ATP Masters 1000 level.

The powerful left-hander was imperious on serve, winning 86% of points behind his first serve and 59% on his second delivery. He also neutralised the big-serving Fritz, who won only 57% of his total service points.

After his victory, Shelton wrote on the camera lens: “Even more uncharted territory. Humble and Hungry.”

The American revealed he is delighted with how he has been performing in Canada.

“I’ve seen so many big improvements in my game this week, that’s what I’m most happy about, how I’m executing, how little I’m hesitating, how I’m returning,” Shelton said.

“There are a lot of things to be proud about and beating two top 10 guys back to back is huge for me.”

On facing Fritz, Shelton added: “When he’s standing in one corner, he’s one of the best in the world at being behind the ball and hitting it harder and harder every time.

“I knew I had to keep him moving and I did a great job of that… I felt like I had the ball on a string.

“I’m just really excited to see myself executing like this, not wondering if the shot is going to go in or out, but expecting it to go in…”

At the age of 22 years and 291 days on the day of his semi-final, Shelton became the youngest American to claim consecutive wins over top 10 players in Masters 1000 quarter-final and semi-final matches since Pete Sampras at the 1992 Cincinnati Open.

Shelton is also the youngest American to reach a Masters 1000 final since a 21-year-old Andy Roddick in Toronto in 2004.

In the final, Shelton will face world No 16 Karen Khachanov, who battled past top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the semi-finals. Shelton will aim to win his third ATP title in what will be his fifth career final.

With his 450 points collected for his run to the final in Toronto, Shelton has closed the gap to world No 6 Novak Djokovic to just 160 points. The American will overtake Djokovic if he defeats Khachanov to win the title.

