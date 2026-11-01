Ben Shelton and Juan Carlos Ferrero break silence as coaching partnership is confirmed

In one of the biggest shocks of the year, Ben Shelton and Juan Carlos Ferrero have confirmed that they will work with each other from the 2027 season.

Ferrero has been teasing a return to the ATP Tour as a coach for the last few months, with many speculating he could join the likes of Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, or Rafael Jodar.

With Sinner confirming that he would work with Magnus Norman earlier this week, now it has been confirmed that Shelton and Ferrero will work together.

Just hours after the news broke, both men have taking to social media to share an initial statement on the high-profile collaboration.

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With an Instagram Story, Shelton said: “Huge addition to my team for this upcoming season! Juan Carlos Ferrero, excited to get started and put in the work this offseason… let’s get it.”

Ferrero, meanwhile, said: “Very excited to confirm that I’ll be returning to the ATP Tour in 2027 alongside Ben Shelton and his current team! Excited for what’s ahead! ¡Vamos!”

Both statements imply that Shelton will also continue working with his dad, Brian Shelton, who has been working with the American since his emergence on the ATP Tour.

As for Ferrero, this will be the third star ATP Tour he has worked with since retiring from the sport in 2012.

He worked with Alexander Zverev between 2017 and 2018, in a largely unsuccessful spell which only brought the player one Masters 1000 title.

Following that spell, Ferrero spent six years working with Carlos Alcaraz between 2019 and 2025.

Together the Spanish duo claimed six Grand Slam titles and eight Masters 1000 titles in what is one of the most successful pairings in tennis history.

The jury is out on how Ferrero and Shelton will get on together, but there is no doubt that the Spanish coach has picked yet another top star to work with.

Shelton is currently ranked world No 4 thanks to an impressive 2026 season which has brought him four ATP titles, including his second Masters title at the Canadian Open.

The American also reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open earlier this year, but it was a losing effort against Ferrero’s former student, Zverev.

At just 24 years old, Shelton is widely considered a future Grand Slam champion, so there is a major chance it could be another successful pairing for Ferrero.

For now, Shelton will appear at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals to round off the 2025 season, before he joins up with the esteemed Spanish coach.