Jack Draper says tennis ‘is not in a good place’ as he issues major complaint

Jack Draper has struggled once again with injuries throughout the 2026 season.

The British star only played half a season in 2025, but injuries continued to trouble Draper as he played just 15 matches throughout the entirety of the 2026 season.

Draper has not played a competitive match since the Cincinnati Open, when he was beaten in the first round of the Masters tournament by Martin Landaluce.

Although he has not been on the ATP Tour in recent months, Draper has continued to be outspoken about his thoughts on the schedule in men’s tennis.

More Jack Draper news

Jack Draper makes bizarre return to tennis and it’s very worrying for his 2027 hopes

Jack Draper’s Instagram account has disappeared – what next for the former British No 1?

In a recent interview with Bagel Magazine, Draper said: “I’ll definitely look after my schedule as best as possible. Longevity is something that I want to achieve. I want to be playing for a long time.”

However, he believes the pressure to be at the very top of the ATP Tour rankings means that players are forced into play more often than they would like.

“There’s a lot of young tennis players now looking at the tour schedule and people say, ‘Oh, you don’t need to play every week’, but at the end of the day, young players want to be number one. And to do that, you have to play week in, week out,” said Draper.

The British star is also not happy with several decisions made in tennis recently, which he believes is causing the large number of injuries in the sport.

“There’s been a lot of money-making decisions in tennis, especially from higher up. And although there’s been a lot of good stuff going on, they’re really putting a whole generation in danger, getting injured all the time.

“It’s more to do with the nature of the way the game’s going as well: slower courts, slower balls and then athletes getting better. So it’s not in a good place.”

Draper is expected to be back in action in the 2027 season, but he is yet to confirm what his first tournament will be. He is not currently part of Great Britain’s squad for the United Cup and he has not been given a wildcard into any of the tournaments before the Australian Open.

If Draper wants to play the Australian Open this year, he will either need to qualify or receive a wildcard into the first Grand Slam of the 2027 season.

Draper currently sits at world No 157 in the ATP Tour rankings, so he is not ranked high enough to earn himself a place in the main draw just yet.

He has not played the Australian Open since 2025, when he reached the fourth round of the competition for the first time in his career.